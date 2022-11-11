BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers has recently reaffirmed its commitment to the local community and economy in Nigeria through its local production and capacity building. Key stakeholders including select media representatives have recently experienced first-hand the company’s local manufacturing facility and processes in Sagamu, Ogun State.

In Nigeria for over 40 years, BIC products have become a household necessity in the country. In 2019, the company further expanded its portfolio by acquiring the stationery brand, Lucky and launching its own production facility in Sagamu. The BIC manufacturing facility today employs around 500 team members, the majority of which are Nigerian, with more than 85% female, shedding light on the company’s commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion. BIC’s presence in Sagamu contributes to the country’s economy and creates jobs for residents of neighbouring and surrounding areas.

Speaking at the tour, Guillaume Groues, General Manager at BIC Nigeria said: “Nigeria is one of the biggest and most active economies with a young population in Africa and remains at the forefront for us to drive sustainable growth, in line with our Horizon Plan. We pride ourselves on our constantly growing operation and our impact on local communities, contributing towards the country’s socio-economic development. We look forward to further growth and investment in Nigeria.”

Commenting on the occasion, Plant Director, Peter Ajakaiye, said: “We constantly work to maintain the high-quality, international standards at the plant, while building and leveraging local capabilities and expertise. We are proud of our local production, where 100% of our packaging material is sourced locally, and the iconic BIC Cristal pen and Lucky pens are locally produced. Our company’s purpose is to bring simplicity and joy to everyday life through creating high-quality, safe, affordable, and essential products – and our facility in Sagamu helps us deliver on that promise every day.”

Since launching its own subsidiary and plant in Nigeria in 2019, BIC remains a market leader in the Human Expression (stationary) and Blade Excellence (shavers) categories in the country. In 2018, BIC launched its sustainable development program, Writing the Future Together. The program aims to drive BIC to achieve its five commitments – improving environmental and societal product footprint; acting against climate change; providing team members with a safe workplace; making the supply chain more responsible; and reinforcing commitment to education.

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honoured the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC ® Kids, BIC FlexTM, BodyMarkTM by BIC ®, Cello®, Djeep ®, Lucky ® Stationery, Rocketbook ®, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox TM and more.

In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” which is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.