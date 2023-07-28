When it comes to tech in Africa, fintechs are the most prominent and talked about subsector. There are currently 573 fintechs across the different verticals of the industry. Unsurprisingly, fintech has consistently secured the highest levels of funding in the continent’s tech ecosystem over the last five years. In 2021 alone, the sector raised $5 million dollars, accounting for 63% of the total funding raised in the African tech ecosystem. The buzz around fintech has even prompted conversation on if Africa is doing too much fintech. While the excitement surrounding fintech is certainly warranted, it has somewhat diverted attention from other equally promising sectors and the remarkable innovations emerging within them.

Tech and innovation on the continent are spreading rapidly. Over the years, many sectors have embraced technology to birth novel businesses or transform existing business models. According to Statista, the number of startups in Nigeria alone was estimated to have exceeded 3,360 in 2022. Yet, as these sectors continue to prove that Africa is a hotbed for innovation, the conversations continue to revolve around the same subsectors, especially fintech, agritech, edtech, and health tech.

Tech beyond fintech

Beauty tech is one sector that currently does not get enough recognition. From virtual try-on tools and AI-powered diagnostics to AR-enabled product demonstrations, beauty tech innovations are changing the way beauty brands sell, grow, and engage customers. In Africa, there are only a few indigenous beauty tech startups. This subsector is often seen as too “niche” and hard to scale. Last year, only two beauty-tech startups raised funding: Kenya-based Uncover Skincare and Egypt’s Glamera.

But the opportunities in this sector are huge; Africa’s beauty market is projected to be worth $77.81bn by 2028. Henry Ogbuagu, founder of Wala, a Nigerian beauty tech startup, said that they identified some problems in the beauty industry early on. “People still go to salon and sit down waiting for other people before they get their turn, a lot of the salons were operating as mom-and-pop shops with no process automation or tech enablement,” he said. “Yet about 94% of the people we interviewed in a survey said they would prefer home service if they had the option.”

Another subsector worthy of recognition is the gaming sector, as more people access smartphones and the internet. According to Statista, the gaming market in Africa was worth $1.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12% between 2021 and 2026. Africa’s gaming industry has remained nascent for a while; although gaming has always been popular on the continent, the business of making games on the continent has struggled to catch on. But that narrative is slowly changing. Investors have started showing more confidence in the industry, and gaming startups are raising more money than ever before.

Some of the startups exploring gaming innovation in Africa are Kiro’o Games, a Cameroonian startup that develops video games inspired by African culture and mythology. There is also Maliyo Games, a Nigerian startup that creates casual mobile games with African themes and characters. Beyond gaming, the creative sector as a whole is also experiencing an innovation wave. Mainly, an Egyptian startup allows users to buy personalized video messages and shoutouts from their favourite celebrities. The startup has experienced rapid organic growth, with more than 50,000 registered users on the platform, along with an impressive list of tier-A regional celebrities. It closed an oversubscribed US$3.6 million seed round in 2021, amid ambitions to extend its products and services to become a full-stack passion economy.

Within Africa’s popular tech sectors, certain innovations deserve more attention. For example, in Ghana, agritech startup Cowtribe is providing on-demand veterinary services to farmers in Ghana. The startup uses mobile technology to connect farmers with vets, who can then provide advice and treatment for sick animals. This has helped to improve the health of livestock and increase agricultural productivity. In Ghana alone, over 2 million smallholder farmers are in need of veterinary services, according to Bawah. On the continent, only 15% of farmers in have access to vet services. This low access causes African farmers to lose around $3 billion annually to animal diseases.

Recent data from Disrupt Africa’s funding report shows that funding for African tech startups declined by 57% in Q1 of 2023. Deal volumes were not less gloomy, as it recorded only 87 deals, half of the 175 from last year. Meanwhile, funding in Q1 made up more than half of the total capital raised by African startups in 2022. The Big Deal also released its report recently, showing the same pattern — a 52% YoY decline. Africa’s tech ecosystem is experiencing a downturn in funding. Fintechs which are often the top beneficiaries of funding are experiencing a decline too. This is not to say the hype around the fintech sector is fading away. After all, fintech is a critical intersection between sectors.

However, much like the opportunities that abound in the financial sector, every sector in Africa is a hotbed for innovation. In the next 10 to 20 years, AI and Web3 revolution will impact every aspect of our lives. The African population is also growing rapidly, with the middle class making up about 170 million people. The potential for growth in these sectors is enormous, and building a diverse startup ecosystem is crucial to maintaining growth momentum and intensifying the digital revolution.