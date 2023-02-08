Betway Group, a leading global online betting and gaming brand, has announced the renewal of its national gaming license by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission in Abuja. This would enable its operations in all 36 states and 774 local government areas in Nigeria for another five (5) years.

Betway Nigeria is part of Super Group Ltd (SGHC), an international digital company which provides first-class entertainment to the global betting and gaming community. The company has established itself as a frontrunner in online and mobile sports betting across Africa. It launched in the Nigerian market in 2018 and is now one of the leading sports betting sites with 30+ sports, hundreds of betting markets, high odds, and top-tier mobile betting apps.

“Betway is one of the most compliant betting companies in Nigeria,” said Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission during the licence presentation ceremony. He commended the management and board of the company and encouraged them to continue with their impeccable compliance record while assuring the Betway team of a good regulator-business relationship in the days ahead.

Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe, secure, fair and responsible environment.

“We are honoured to have had the privilege of serving our Nigerian customers in a way that is consistent with our global practices by putting customer satisfaction and responsible gaming at the centre of our operations, so we are truly grateful to the National Lottery Regulatory Commission for extending our licence in Nigeria,” said Anthony Werkman, CEO Betway Group. “As a brand, Betway considers regulatory compliance in any country where it operates as a primary responsibility and ensuring our customers are playing in a fair, safe, secure and responsible environment, will help us to continue to grow globally.”

Also, Chris Ubosi, one of the Directors of Betway Nigeria, who led the team to receive the renewed license noted that the gaming company has long been well-regarded due to their generous service in various Nigerian communities with initiatives that include the donation of relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa State, the provision of portable water in Lagos, the donation of several million’s worths of sports equipment to gyms across Nigeria and the provision of medical finance assistance alongside the Lagos State Gaming Authority.

About Betway Group

Betway is a premier online sports betting brand. It is a subsidiary of Super Group (SGHC) Limited, the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses such as Betway and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE ticker: SGHC), the group is licensed in over 20 jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empower it to responsibly provide a unique and personalised customer experience.

For more information, visit: www.sghc.com

Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association (SWIMA) and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC). It is ISO 27001 certified through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. Betway Nigeria, powered by Digi Bay Limited is licensed by the Lagos State Government and the National Government of Nigeria.

For more information about Betway please visit: www.betway.com.ng