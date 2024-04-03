Online gaming has become so popular due to its entertainment services and the social interaction it offers among players across the world. Fortunately, there are gift cards you can easily use to purchase games on the internet. Gaming gift cards are preloaded gift cards used to redeem various kinds of online games. Examples include Google Play, PlayStation, Razer Gold, Steam gift card, etc. Now, there are cases where you own a gaming gift card you don’t want to redeem but trade for cash instead. I’ve got you covered.

In this article, I will dive into the popular gaming gift cards you can trade for cash. Most importantly, we will look at the best platform to sell gaming gift cards online. You want to ensure that you are trading gift cards on a secured platform and get the best return on your trade. Let’s get started!

Where to sell gaming gift cards

Nosh remains a trusted platform to sell and buy gift cards online in Nigeria. Your one-stop platform to sell gaming gift cards for cash is Nosh. The site offers a straightforward procedure to trade gift cards at competitive rates. They are reliable and recognized as a customer-focused gift card trading platform where you can sell gift cards for instant cash. You can convert gift cards to naira, cedis, or dollars on Nosh.

7 popular gaming gift cards to trade for cash

Steam Gift Card: Steam gift cards are preloaded gift cards that can be used to purchase games on Steam. You will need to redeem the gift card and add the credit to the Steam wallet. The fund can then be used to purchase games, software, hardware, and downloadable content. The Steam gift card can be traded at a very good rate on Nosh.

Xbox Gift Card: Xbox gift card offers you access to a variety of downloadable content on Xbox. It is one of the most popular gift cards among gamers worldwide. If you own one and are currently based in Nigeria or Ghana, you seamlessly convert an Xbox gift card to cash online.

Razer Gold Gift Card: The Razer Gold gift card is used for the purchase of gaming software and hardware. The Razer Gold gift card is one of the gift cards with the highest resale value in Nigeria. Nosh accepts both the physical and digital Razer Gold gift card trade.

PlayStation Gift Card: A PlayStation gift card can be used to redeem any content on PlayStore including games, add-ons, movies, and memberships. Nosh offers a convenient way to sell PlayStation gift cards for cash.

GameStop Gift Card: GameStop gift cards exist in physical and encoded form. You can purchase or exchange a GameStop gift card for cash. They are available in various denominations ranging from $5 to $500.

Roblox Gift Card: Roblox gift cards can be used to purchase virtual currency referred to as Robux. They are available for purchase at physical and online retail stores. Yes, Nosh also accepts Roblox gift cards. Feel free to trade a Roblox gift card on Nosh any day anytime.

Google Play Gift Card: Google Play gift card is one of the most popular gift cards in Nigeria, the US, and the UK. It also makes it to the top 10 gift cards with the highest rates in Nigeria. You will be making a good decision to sell a Google Play gift card for any currency like dollar, naira, or cedis on Nosh.

How to sell gaming gift cards for cash

All you need to get started is to create an account on Nosh. I will recommend you download the app and sign up. You can also sign up via the website. Creating and verifying your account shouldn’t take more than 3- 5 minutes. After you’ve done this, follow the steps below:

Log in with your email address and password.

Click “Sell Gift Card”

Choose the name of the gaming gift card you have e.g. Xbox gift card.

Choose the subcategory of your gaming gift card.

Input the gift card total amount.

Type in the Ecode or upload gift card images.

Review and submit the trade. The trade will be reviewed after which your wallet gets credited upon approval.

Conclusion

Now that you know the best platform to sell gaming gift cards online, get your gift cards ready for a trade. Download and install the Nosh app if you are yet to do so. Exchange gift cards for cash at the best rates using Nosh. Enjoy a seamless trade, fast payout, and constant customer support.