In an era defined by the urgent need for environmental stewardship, BAT Nigeria has set a formidable benchmark for sustainability practices. With a steadfast commitment to the principles of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), BAT Nigeria sustainability agenda is built upon four key pillars: reducing the health impacts of the business, excellence in environmental management, delivering positive social impacts and

maintaining robust corporate governance.

By embracing sustainability as a core business imperative, the company is not only safeguarding the planet and its people but also positioning itself for long-term growth and prosperity in an increasingly sustainable world.

Environmental sustainability is the cornerstone of BAT Nigeria business philosophy. With a focus on minimising its ecological footprint, through the implementation of a range of initiatives to reduce resource consumption, minimise waste generation, and mitigate environmental impact across its operations. From energy efficiency measures and water recycling to waste management strategies, BAT Nigeria is committed to preserving the environment for future generations.

In its commitment to community welfare, BAT Nigeria acknowledges the importance of positively impacting the areas where it conducts business. Through a range of social investment programmes, it strives to tackle critical social issues and enhance the well-being of marginalised groups. Whether by supporting education, healthcare, or economic empowerment projects, BAT Nigeria remains steadfast in its mission to create a substantial, positive impact on people’s lives.

Maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance, it prioritises transparency, accountability, and ethical behaviour in every aspect of its operations. With a steadfast commitment to integrity and compliance, it seeks to cultivate trust and confidence among its stakeholders, which include investors, regulators, and the broader community. By adhering to best practices in corporate governance, it aims to establish a solid foundation of trust and credibility that supports its continued success.

Demonstrating outstanding water stewardship, BAT Nigeria places a strong emphasis on maximum recycling and zero leakage. It operates a Wastewater Treatment Plant with a 30,000 m3 storage capacity, enabling it to recycle and reuse all effluent wastewater. In 2023, the company recycled an impressive 17,388 m3 of water. Furthermore, its on-site Potable Water Treatment Facility guarantees the provision of clean, potable water for its operations.

Further solidifying its commitment to water stewardship, BAT Nigeria incorporates water sensor taps in washrooms to minimise unnecessary water usage. The treated wastewater is not just recycled but also reused for sanitation and irrigation purposes, demonstrating a commitment to a circular water economy. This dedication to water conservation is further validated by their certification under the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS), a globally recognised benchmark for responsible water management.

Water stewardship efforts seamlessly align with the National Water Resources Policy established by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources in 2016. This policy encourages private sector participation in developing sustainable and equitable water management solutions to meet growing demands. By aligning with these objectives, the Company contributes to ensuring sufficient water availability for current and future users while prioritising water quality conservation and environmental protection.

Yarub Al-Bahrani, Managing Director, BAT West & Central Africa noted, “BAT Nigeria is committed to environmental sustainability and we are proud of our achievements in water stewardship. Our wastewater treatment plant and use of sensor taps are just some of the ways we are minimising our water usage and impact on the environment. We believe that businesses can be profitable and sustainable, and we are committed to setting a new standard for environmental stewardship in our industry.”

British American Tobacco Nigeria’s sustainability journey is a testament to its unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance. By championing decarbonisation, energy efficiency, water stewardship, and waste management best practices, BAT Nigeria is not only setting the standard for sustainability within its industry but also inspiring positive change on a global scale. As the world grapples with pressing environmental challenges, BAT Nigeria stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that sustainability and profitability can indeed coexist harmoniously.