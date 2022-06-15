Backbase, the leading engagement banking platform provider, was awarded “Most Innovative Mobile Solutions” at the Africa Pay&ID Expo 2022. This award recognizes Backbase’s great contribution to the continent these last years.

Backbase has seen barriers to digital banking fall in Africa, but traditional lenders are still falling behind extremely nimble and agile fintech competitors. Backbase has assisted many financial institutions to exceed their customers’ expectations at every touchpoint to remain relevant in this new digital era. The company has also helped financial institutions explore the power of engagement banking by re-architecting the bank around their customers.

Backbase was able to provide clients with a single platform for all services, including onboarding, money movement, financial reporting, and loan applications. This resulted in a higher conversion rate, a higher retention rate, and a more seamless banking experience for clients. According to its statement, “We help create leaders in banking innovation with our innovative digital offer, as we did with Tunisia’s leading bank, BIAT, and in Mauritius with the Mauritius Commercial Bank, by enabling these institutions to launch their mobile and web offerings.”

Aymen Daoud, Regional Head for North & West Africa at Backbase said, “We are pleased to receive this award surrounded by all these experts here in Casablanca. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to empowering banks in the African region with high-quality services while accelerating the shift to engagement banking and managing their journeys across the digital spectrum. Our focus continues to be on powering the digital capabilities of banks in the region and helping them create the most satisfying customer experiences.”

Backbase is on a mission to help banks re-architect around the customer and embrace the paradigm shift to a platform model. The days of being held back by traditional legacy banking technology and infrastructure are over. Backbase is here to help financial institutions – from large banks to credit unions and everything in between – become customer-centric.

We are the creators of the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform – powering the full customer lifecycle. Our single, comprehensive platform powers every stage of the customer life cycle, deepening customer loyalty and growing share of wallet – all while delivering seamless, frictionless experiences for both your customers and employees.

Industry analysts Forrester, IDC, Aite, Omdia, and Celent continuously recognize Backbase’s front-runner position, and over 150 large financials around the world are powered by the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform – including AIB, Barclays, Banamex, Bank of the Philippine Islands, BNP Paribas, Bremer Bank, Islands, Citibank, Citizens Bank, CheBanca!, Discovery Bank, Greater Bank, HDFC, IDFC First, KeyBank, Lloyds Banking Group, Metrobank, Navy Federal Credit Union, PostFinance, RBC, Société Générale, TPBank, Vantage Bank Texas, Westpac, WSECU, and Wildfire CU.