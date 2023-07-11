Sterling One Foundation and the African Venture Philanthropy Alliance have announced the upcoming ASIS 2023 Deal Room to be held on August 11, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria. It aims to connect social impact enterprises with potential investors for funding opportunities. The deal room, managed by the African Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA) alongside other technical partners presents a unique opportunity for SMEs working towards social impact to demonstrate their innovative business models, connect with investors, potentially close deals, and explore strategic collaborations as shared by the organisers.

Impact-focused SMEs with a compelling and sustainable business model in any of the following sectors – healthcare/heath-tech, agribusiness, renewable energy, circular economy, e-commerce, financial technology, logistics, Edutech, cleantech and micro-finance, seeking a minimum of $200,000 in funding; can submit their applications for consideration to participate in this deal room on https://theimpactsummit.org/investees-registration by or before July 19, 2023.

Participation in the deal room will be strictly by invitation, subject to the availability of slots and final confirmation by the deal committee.

Criteria for Application include social impact value of the business with a clear social or environmental impact goal, innovation and creativity, financial sustainability and the business should be in operation for at least 2 years, with a revenue-generating product/service already in place. Qualifying businesses can apply on the website on: https://theimpactsummit.org/investees-registration