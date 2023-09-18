In a momentous step towards a sustainable future, Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc (NDEP) recently unveiled its new brand identity as Aradel Holdings PLC. This rebranding comes as the company celebrates its 30th anniversary, signifying a transformative shift towards consolidating its leadership position in delivering sustainable energy solutions that drive economic growth across Africa. With a deep-rooted history as Nigeria’s premier fully integrated independent energy company, Aradel Holdings is charting a course towards Africa’s energy revolution.

The rebranding, unveiled on August 4th, 2023, during an exclusive grand launch event, marks a strategic move aligned with the company’s vision of securing its role as the foremost provider of sustainable energy solutions. A cornerstone of Aradel’s mission lies in its commitment to harnessing innovative technologies that leverage Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa’s vast energy resources. The rebranding reflects the company’s dedication to innovation, growth, and sustainability, paving the way for future endeavors in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

Over the years, Aradel Holdings has diversified its investment portfolio to ensure its long-term strength and relevance. In 2012, the Group achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first private organization to operate a refinery in Nigeria, obtaining a refinery License to Operate (LTO) from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. The refinery, situated in Ogbele, had a daily capacity of 1,000 barrels. Subsequently, in 2020, the refinery underwent expansion with the addition of two modular trains, each capable of processing 5,000 barrels per day. This expansion elevated the total refining capacity to 11,000 barrels per day, resulting in the production of various products such as Diesel (Automotive Gas Oil or AGO), Dual dual-purpose kerosene (DPK), Marine Diesel Oil (MDO), Naphtha, and Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO).

In pursuit of its commitment to growth within the energy industry, Aradel Holdings is currently making significant strides towards the finalization of a reformer unit. This unit, slated for commissioning in 2024, will play a pivotal role in facilitating the production of Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) and is an affirmation of the vision of its founders to develop local content capacity at par with international companies. Additionally, Aradel Holdings through its subsidiary, Aradel Gas Limited, has invested heavily in gas through its Gas Processing Plant. The Plant has enabled the Company to develop and monetize its abundant gas resources in the Ogbele Field, through gas supply to domestic and export markets. The Company is committed to minimizing its carbon footprint and has successfully eliminated routine gas flaring at its Ogbele Facility since 2012 when its Gas Processing Plant was commissioned. This feat was recognized by the conferment of the Global Gas Flare Reduction Excellence Award, from a division of the World Bank in 2015.

Under the umbrella of Aradel Holdings, are the following subsidiaries: Aradel Energy Limited, Aradel Gas Limited, and Aradel Investments Limited (formerly known as Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited, ND Gas Development Company Limited, and NDEP Investments Limited, respectively). Aradel Holdings also holds a significant equity stake in ND Western, a consortium that acquired a 45% Participating Interest in OML 34 in 2012, and 95% equity in Aradel Refineries (formerly ND Refineries Limited), an independent midstream entity. Aradel Holdings’ rebranding marks more than just a name change – it is a commitment to a future where sustainable energy solutions drive progress, prosperity, and sustainability across Africa and beyond. With a rich legacy and a future-focused strategy, Aradel Holdings is undoubtedly poised to shape the energy landscape in Nigeria for years to come.