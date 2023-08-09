Renowned global figures Amina Mohammed, Abubakar Suleiman, Joyce Banda, Matthias Schmale and Professor Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka are set to take centre stage as headliners at the forthcoming Africa Social Impact Summit. The summit, hosted by Sterling One Foundation and co-convened by the United Nations Nigeria, aims to address pressing developmental challenges through collaborative efforts.

Themed “Global Vision, Local Action: Repositioning the African Development Ecosystem for Sustainable Outcomes,” the summit will take place on the 10th and 11th of August at the Eko Convention Centre and Online. This premier gathering underscores the commitment to effecting positive change across Africa by rallying influential leaders, thought-provoking speakers, and impact investors.

As distinguished individuals in their respective fields, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Abubakar Suleiman, MD/CEO of Sterling Bank, Joyce Banda, former president of Malawi, Matthias Schmale, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, and Professor Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, Senior Special Adviser on Industrialisation to the President of the African Development Bank, will lead discussions on key thematic areas, including WASH, Climate Action, Circular Economy, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Education, and Health. Their insights will illuminate pathways to harnessing impactful investments into Africa and implementing solutions to realize the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

One of the focal points of the summit will be on impact investments into Africa, a driving force behind the continent’s development progress. Alongside over 50 African leaders in the public and private sector, Amina Mohammed, Abubakar Suleiman, Joyce Banda, Matthias Schmale and Professor Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka will engage in deep discussions on strategies that align with the SDGs 2030 agenda, demonstrating how the private sector and impact investors can play a pivotal role in accelerating positive outcomes.

The Africa Social Impact Summit is poised to foster cross-sectoral collaborations, catalyze impactful initiatives, and create a roadmap towards a more sustainable future. As we unite under the banner of change, this summit promises to unlock innovative solutions that address Africa’s most pressing challenges to accelerate the SDGs.

For registration and additional information about the Africa Social Impact Summit, please visit www.theimpactsummit.org

About the Africa Social Impact Summit

The Africa Social Impact Summit is a premier gathering that seeks to facilitate Regional Inclusive Development conversations, enabling collaborations between the private sector, impact investors, civil society organizations, and government bodies. The summit focuses on designing solutions for pressing developmental challenges in Africa and accelerating impact investments to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.