The world is changing rapidly, and so is the hard-working team at Payday. With each passing day comes a new demand in the economic space – an increasingly heavy demand for card transactions, cross-border transactions, and the list go on.

Payday fintech platform committed to making financial transactions easier for Africans, one country at a time. According to Favour ori, Founder and CEO of Payday, when the fintech launched, it set out to create a solution for Africans to send, receive, and spend money globally. “So far, we’ve done great at our goal with over 133,000 users to show for it,” he said. “As a customer-centric organization, we have taken feedback from our users about current features they’d like us to improve on and new features they’d like to see. Well, we heard and we acted.”

Payday 3:0 is ready to give you a more compact experience for receiving, sending, and spending your money without limitations. Here are a few additions and add-ons to the already existing Payday:

Payday’s available currencies have been expanded to include NGN, USD, GBP, EUR, and CAD. Users can now add their account details to platforms like Deel to receive their salary in minutes instead of days. Payday users can now buy airtime and pay their utility bills directly from the app. A currency swap feature has been added.

With swap, you can now exchange USD for NGN and vice versa. You can hold money in any balance till you’re ready to withdraw.