- Payday’s available currencies have been expanded to include NGN, USD, GBP, EUR, and CAD.
- Users can now add their account details to platforms like Deel to receive their salary in minutes instead of days.
- Payday users can now buy airtime and pay their utility bills directly from the app.
- A currency swap feature has been added.
1. Payday 3:0 will be merging the Payday balance + USD balance.
Users’ Payday balances and their USD accounts are now one and the same. With Payday 3.0, the Payday Balance is taking the back seat and will be combined with the USD balance to make way for a default wallet that’s tied to the user’s local currency. This is important because users can now leave their naira in the app and send it wherever they want or swap it for a different currency when they need to.
2. There are two new options to send and receive money – Paytags and Payment links.
You can now send money to other Payday users using their unique Paytags. You can also create a payment link to receive money from anyone.
3. Withdraw to local currency.
Users can now withdraw money to any Nigerian bank account (Psst, tell a friend that mobile money withdrawal is coming very soon). With all these new features everyone has been talking about, your day just got a whole lot better with Payday 3:0!