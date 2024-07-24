AGL, a leading player in Africa’s integrated transport and logistics, has successfully delivered solar-powered drones to AALTO, a subsidiary of Airbus.

This is in support of Airbus’ plan to establish their first communication hub for their high-altitude Zephyr drones in Kenya’s Laikipia county.

The shipment transported from the United Kingdom to Kenya comprised four 20-foot containers containing sensitive equipment. To ensure the equipment’s safety during the road journey from the airport to AGL’s Nairobi warehouse, the AGL Kenya team utilized innovative solutions like air compressor trucks to minimize vibrations.

The equipment was then securely stored for over 21 days before final delivery to the client’s site in Kenya’s Laikipia County covering over 200km of road transport.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with AALTO on this groundbreaking project,” stated Jason Reynard, Regional Managing Director, AGL East Africa. “The successful delivery and deployment of the Zephyr HAPS system in Kenya is a testament to our expertise in integrated logistics services.”

AGL’s meticulous planning and execution were critical to the project’s success. Their innovative logistics solutions, strict safety protocols, and adherence to best practices were instrumental in mitigating risks associated with transporting high-value, sensitive cargo, showcasing AGL’s ability to tailor logistics solutions to specific client needs.

By facilitating the deployment of innovative technologies like the Zephyr HAPS system, AGL is contributing to sustainable development and technological progress, at the heart of Africa’s Transformation.

The collaboration between AGL and AALTO highlights the synergies between leading companies in the transport and aerospace industries. AGL’s proven track record of delivering complex projects continues to attract new business and strengthen its market position.

As AGL expands its operations and enhances its service offerings, the company remains committed to upholding the highest standards of reliability, efficiency, and professionalism. The successful completion of this project reaffirms AGL’s status as a trusted logistics partner, capable of delivering exceptional results for clients.

About AGL Kenya

AGL Kenya, through its subsidiaries, is active in multiple sectors and offers logistics solutions to Kenyan economic operators across all industries that propel the nation’s economic growth.

AGL Kenya has been utilizing its multi-modal logistics solutions (warehousing, transportation, and customs clearance) for several years to support Kenya’s socioeconomic growth. By pooling our resources, we actively participate in the main development initiatives in the area. With more than 1500 members, the teams provide their customers with best-in-class logistics solutions that are customized to meet their unique requirements.