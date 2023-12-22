Intracontinental travel within Africa has faced limitations in the past including restrictive visa policies. However, recent developments offer hope for a more open and interconnected future. Countries across Africa are enacting changes in visa policies, paving the way for increased connectivity and economic growth. This aligns with the long-term vision of a united and thriving continent. The Africa Visa Openness Index highlights a positive trend as more African countries are simplifying visa requirements and welcoming visitors from across the continent. A month ago, Rwanda announced announced visa-free entry for all Africans. Kenya has also said it will end visa requirements for all African visitors by the end of the year. 48 out of 54 African nations now grant visa-free travel to citizens of at least one other African country. Here’s a look at the top African countries with the highest visa openness index.

Seychelles

Seychelles has the highest visa openness score of 1.00. The island nation offers visa-free entry to all African citizens. Seychelles has maintained this policy since 2016 when the index was first launched. The island also offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 151 countries and territories for its citizens, making it the most powerful passport in Africa and the 29th in the world. Seychelles and Saudi Arabia are expected to sign a visa waiver agreement as a follow-up on a proposal discussed between the two countries last year. Recently, the nation resumed issuing visas to visitors from seven countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa, after suspending them in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This also makes Seychelles a popular tourist destination.

Benin

This West African country has the second-highest visa openness score of 0.98, offering visa-free entry to all but one African country. Benin adopted this policy in 2017, as part of its vision to become a tourism hub and a gateway to West Africa. The country’s geographical location makes it a potential gateway for travellers entering West Africa. Benin is known for its rich cultural heritage, especially its voodoo traditions and festivals. Benin Republic has also become one of the go-to destinations for students. According to the International Trade Administration, Benin is the fifth-largest tourist destination in West Africa

Senegal

Senegal has the third-highest visa openness score of 0.96, offering visa-free entry to all but two African countries. After 2016, the country saw a significant rise in foreign investments from $1.2 billion (pre-visa openness) to $2.4 billion in 2019 (post-visa openness). And Senegal’s ranking in the global FDI Confidence Index improved by 15 positions between 2017 and 2023. This year, Senegal further improved its visa openness score by lifting visa requirements for the citizens of the Central African Republic, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, in its efforts to enhance regional integration and the free movement of Africans within Africa.

Rwanda

Rwanda has a visa openness score of 0.95. The country offers visa-free entry to all African citizens except for the citizens of three countries. Rwanda has been a pioneer in visa openness since 2013 when it introduced a visa-on-arrival policy for all African citizens. Last month, the country launched a visa-free entry policy for all Africans becoming the first country in the continent to do so. Rwanda is also a model of economic development from its visa leniency. The country entered an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to exempt their citizens from visa requirements for short-term visits, as well as to cooperate in various sectors, such as trade, investment, agriculture, health, education, and tourism

Ghana

This West African country has the fifth-highest visa openness score of 0.94. Ghana offers visa-free entry to all African citizens except for the citizens of four countries. Ghana implemented this policy in 2016, as part of its commitment to the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the free movement of people in Africa. Ghana is more intentional about its visa policies recognizing their potential to support tourism, a critical revenue source during its economic challenges. In August, the Ghana Tourism Authority announced that it had hit 41% of its 2023 target. Recently, the country announced a 46-day visa-on-arrival regime for visitors, between December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024, as part of the “December in GH” campaign, a crucial element of its 10-year “Beyond the Return” initiative. Ghana’s liberal visa policies have contributed to its position as the top medical tourism destination in Africa.

Uganda

Uganda has been promoting visa openness since 2014 when it introduced an online visa application system and a visa-on-arrival policy for all African citizens. The country offers visa-free entry to all but five African countries, making it the sixth-highest visa-friendly country with an openness score of 0.93. Last year, Uganda fell to the 30th position from the eighth position. This year, the country leaned towards reforming its cross-border trade. For example, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have abolished visa requirements for their citizens to boost cross-border trade and East African Community integration. In 2020, Uganda earned $241 million in trade surplus from the DRC and an estimated $177 million in informal trade exports.

Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau has the seventh-highest visa openness score of 0.92. It offers visa-free entry to all but six African countries. Guinea-Bissau has been practising visa openness since 2015 when it joined the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and adopted its common visa policy. However, the West African country is one of the smallest and least visited in the continent. The small island nation with a coastline in the Atlantic Ocean, wedged between Senegal in the north and Guinea to the south ranks among the poorest countries in the world. The UN continues to stress the need for greater recognition of tourism as a key service export to boost its economy.

Togo

This West African country has the eighth-highest visa openness score of 0.91, with visa-free entry to all but seven African countries. Togo has been facilitating visa openness since 2016 when it introduced a biometric visa-on-arrival system for all African citizens. Last year, the Togolese Republic relaunched its e-Visa system, the Togo VOYAGE. Although the supporting mechanisms are only deployed at the air borders, the government plans to extend them to land and sea borders. The government has prioritised its visa policies in line with its five-year tourism roadmap. In 2022, one million tourists visited Togo. In 2021 there were 983,969 visitors, generating CFA25 billion in revenues for Togo.