For many businesses looking to expand their footprint or enter new markets, the African continent can be both exciting and daunting. With its vast potential for growth and diversity, Africa also presents its own unique set of challenges, from navigating complex regulations to establishing relationships with local stakeholders – this is where African Market Entry Consulting Limited comes in.

Formerly known as Citizens & Expats Agency Limited, the company changed its name in November 2022 to reflect its growing focus on providing expert market entry consulting services to clients seeking to enter or expand their presence in the African market. With an operational head office in Lagos, Nigeria, and a local presence in 10 African jurisdictions, the company is well-equipped to provide a one-stop-shop for businesses looking to make their mark on the continent.

At the helm of the company is CEO Ayokunle Bankole, a seasoned expert in the African market who understands the terrain and works closely with regulators, banks, industry experts, and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth and successful entry for his clients. “We have a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities that businesses face when entering the African market,” says Bankole. “We work closely with our clients to develop customized solutions that are tailored to their specific needs and goals.”

Since its inception, African Market Entry Consulting Limited has helped over 3,500 businesses set up and expand, largely in Nigeria, and the rest of Africa. The company’s portfolio of services includes everything from market research and due diligence to legal and regulatory compliance, business setup and registration, and ongoing support services. Their expertise and knowledge of the African market have allowed them to serve a growing list of corporate clients, including Luno, Rif Trust, and Elken.

One of the key differentiators of African Market Entry Consulting Limited is its local presence and expertise. With a team of local experts on the ground in key African markets, the company is able to provide valuable insights into local customs and practices, and to facilitate relationships with key stakeholders such as regulators, banks, and industry groups.

“We have a strong local network and understand the complexities of doing business in Africa,” says Bankole. “Our goal is to make the process of entering or expanding in the African market as seamless and straightforward as possible for our clients.”

For businesses looking to take advantage of the vast potential of the African market, African Market Entry Consulting Limited offers a unique and valuable resource. With its expertise, local presence, and commitment to excellence, the company is well-positioned to help businesses succeed in one of the world’s most exciting and dynamic markets.