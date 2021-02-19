Organized in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the inaugural Africa Financial Industry Summit will be held online this coming 10th and 11th March, and gather the most influential voices and institutions in African finance.

The Africa Financial Industry Summit’s extensive list of speakers includes executives from the largest banks and insurance companies operating on the continent, Africa’s most dynamic mobile money operators and microfinance institutions, as well as the continent’s most innovative fintech firms and influential regulators and finance ministers.

A cohort of 400 high-profile decision-makers representing every segment of Africa’s financial industry will gather to collectively address the post-Covid recovery of this industry which is pivotal to the continent’s future. The Summit also aims to give the industry the tools it needs to boost competitiveness, embrace innovation and make a positive, sustainable impact on Africa’s economies.

A wide variety of topics critical to the development of African finance – including how to drive digital transformation, develop financial inclusion strategies, adapt to the regulatory environment and update risk management practices – will be covered through a series of discussions, keynotes and roundtables moderated by the biggest public and private sector names in African finance for a first of-its-kind, high-level dialogue.

Ready to tackle these challenges and stimulate discussion, many top African financial industry figures have already confirmed their participation, including James Mwangi, Group CEO, Equity Holdings; Alioune Ndiaye, CEO, Orange Middle East & Africa; Ade Ayeyemi, CEO, Ecobank Group; Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Bank Group; Bola Adesola, Senior Vice-Chairman for Africa, Standard Chartered Bank; Edoh Kossi Amenounve, CEO, BRVM; Nezha Hayat, Chairperson, Moroccan Capital Market Authority; Amadou Hott, Minister of Economy, Planning and International Partnerships, Senegal; Tiémoko Meyliet Kone, Governor, Central Bank of West African States; Runa Alam, CEO, Development Partners International; Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat ; Romuald Wadagni, Minister of Economy, Finance and

Privatisation, Benin; Patrick Ngugi Njoroge, Governor, Central Bank of Kenya; Jean Kacou Diagou, Chairman, NSIA Participations; Mohamed El Kettani, Chairman and CEO, Attijariwafa Bank; Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, CEO, M-Pesa Africa; Sérgio Pimenta, Vice President, Middle East and Africa, IFC; Serge Ekué, President, West African Development Bank (BOAD); Brahim Benjelloun-Touimi, CEO, Bank of

Africa Group; Delphine Traoré, Chief Operating Officer, Allianz Africa; Abbas Mahamat Tolli, Governor, Bank of Central African States (BEAC); Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Egypt; Mohamed Benchaâboun, Minister of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform, Morocco; and Jules Ngankam, Group CEO, African Guarantee Fund. Here is the full list of speakers.

About the AFRICA CEO FORUM

Founded in 2012, the AFRICA CEO FORUM is an annual gathering of decision-makers from the largest African companies, as well as international investors, multinational executives, heads of state, ministers, and representatives of the main financial institutions operating on the continent.

As a platform for high-level business meetings and a place to share experiences and identify trends that affect the business world, the AFRICA CEO FORUM is committed to offering concrete and innovative solutions to help the continent and its companies move forward. Through its Women Working for Change and Family Business initiatives, it also aims to increase the representation of women in decision-making positions on the continent and to support the transformation of African family businesses.

About IFC

IFC, the World Bank Group’s subsidiary dedicated to the private sector and AFRICA CEO FORUM partner, is the co-host of THE AFRICA FINANCIAL INDUSTRY SUMMIT. IFC helps advance financial inclusion through investments in the financial sector, advisory services to investment clients and

other private sector clients, and through advisory services to stakeholders in financial infrastructure. IFC is committed to extending formal financial services to 600 million people and many of its focus countries are on the African continent.