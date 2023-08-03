Picture a scenario where you wake to find yourself cut off from the realm of social media. No more scrolling through Instagram to view high-definition pictures, no LinkedIn for forging professional connections, and no Twitter for engaging in social discussions and playful banter. This would undoubtedly create an uncomfortable situation, particularly considering how extensively our modern human lives are intertwined with these platforms and the internet in general. Sadly that pictured scenario is the reality of some people in Africa.

In 2019, Ventures Africa published a magazine titled “It’s 2019. Why is the Internet off?” raising questions on why the increasing trend is dangerous for Africa’s democratic future, and what internet shutdowns cost the continent, alongside those who are most affected. It’s 2023, and the internet shutdown is still experienced in countries referenced in the publication.

From the Republic of Guinea in West Africa to Tanzania in East Africa, the practice of internet gagging has become deeply embedded on the continent. However, this comes at a huge economic cost. For instance, in 2022, Ethiopia suffered the biggest loss ($179 million) from Internet shutdowns; Nigeria follows with $82.7 million. Sudan, Burkina Faso, and Zimbabwe also lost $17.8 million, $12.6 million, and $1.6 million, respectively.

According to Surfshark, a Netherlands-based company, six African nations, including the conflict-affected Sudan, implemented internet restrictions within their borders in the initial half of 2023. This represents twice the number of countries compared to the same period in 2022.

Here are six African countries that restricted internet access within their borders in the first half of 2023.

Senegal

Senegal shut down its internet again, and on the first day of June, Sengalese were unable to access several social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram and YouTube. From 4 June 2023, mobile data was also suspended, sending many users fully offline in a daily curfew-style pattern for three days.

The social media and mobile internet restriction comes amid protests over the sentencing of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. Not just that. The protesters were also angered by President Macky Sall’s refusal to rule out running for a third term. Senegal has a two-term presidential limit. But as of Monday 31 July, mobile data has again been restricted following the arrest of Sonko.

The protests have led to continuous clashes between the people and the police, and up to 16 people have died. One instance is a Senegalese man who tweeted at Elon Musk, requesting that he provides citizens access to Starlink as an alternative. He was reportedly killed by security forces after that tweet.

According to NetBlocks’ calculations, the internet blackout imposes a cost of $332,502 per hour in Senegal. Being a prominent participant in the African tech landscape, Senegal secured a position among Africa’s top ten countries for venture capital funding in 2022. So undoubtedly, the internet shutdown poses a significant risk to the expansion of its emerging digital economy.

Ethiopia

Back in February, access to Facebook, Telegram, TikTok, and Youtube was cut off for Ethiopians. This occurrence took place in the midst of anti-government demonstrations ignited by heightened tensions surrounding an endeavour to divide the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

Internet shutdown in Ethiopia is far from novel. The country has maintained an alarming history of internet blackouts spanning numerous years. Starting in 2016, Ethiopia has implemented 22 instances of internet shutdowns. However, the year 2022 witnessed an unprecedented incident, as Ethiopia’s internet shutdown endured for 8,760 hours (equivalent to 365 days), earning it the title of the world’s lengthiest uninterrupted shutdown, as reported by Top10VPN.

A report by Top10VPN, a London-based VPN review firm that assesses internet privacy, security, and freedom, shows that Ethiopian businesses lost $145.8 million in 2022 alone. In 2020, the country lost $100 million to its internet blackout. Then, the number rose to $164.5 million in 2021, affecting 21.3 million users.

Sudan

In April, Sudan experienced severe internet outages amid a power struggle that has pitted the army against a powerful paramilitary force in the streets of the capital Khartoum and around the country.

Internet shutdowns have become a common occurrence in Sudan as authorities have sought to tamp down civilian protests against military rule.

In 2021, Sudan shut down the internet at least five times. Last year, the government shut off the internet across the country ahead of massive protests organized to pressure the military into handing power back to civilian leaders. Sudan lost $17.8 million to this.

NetBlocks believes the root causes of the current outages range from power shortages to difficulties around supplying backup generators with gasoline amid heavy weapons strikes on population centers.

Guinea

On Wednesday 17 May 2023 several social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and TikTok, started facing access restrictions in Guinea. This action comes in response to a request for protests made by the Forces Vives, a coalition of civil society organizations and opposition political parties that are challenging the authority of the ruling military junta.

Nevertheless, the government has refuted any involvement in the internet disruptions, instead attributing them to a technical issue associated with the submarine cable that links the nation to the global internet infrastructure.

Internet shutdown in Guinea is not new. In the past, Guinean authorities have weaponized internet shutdowns. This was evident during the country’s 2020 elections when they enforced a blackout on social media, followed by a comprehensive internet shutdown for the duration of the voting phase.

Mauritania

On March 6, 2023, there was a nation-scale disruption to mobile internet traffic in Mauritania for about a week. The incident comes as authorities launch a search for four high-risk prisoners held under terror and treason charges who staged a prison riot and escape in Nouakchott.

Disrupting mobile internet services, as is customary, had a significant impact on businesses, particularly those whose customers typically engage in numerous transactions through local money transfer applications during regular circumstances.

The Islamic Republic of Mauritania is not without a prior history of internet shutdowns and censorship, including the use of mobile network disruptions. In June 2019 Mauritania imposed a mobile internet blackout followed by a total internet shutdown during contested elections.

Tanzania

In February, the social audio platform Clubhouse faced restrictions from several internet service providers in Tanzania. Renowned for its popularity among both the diaspora and activists, the platform had been a venue for discussions and commentary on governmental affairs. But the social streaming platform was reinstated in Tanzania, just a day after it was rendered inaccessible.

Tanzania is no stranger to internet shutdowns either. In 2020, the nation imposed restrictions on social media, and numerous users and digital watchdogs reported that authorities actively hindered access to platforms like WhatsApp and Twitter.