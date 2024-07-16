Africa REN, a leading developer of renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa, announces the commencement of construction of Walo Storage, an innovative lithium battery energy storage unit. Located in Bokhol, Senegal, Walo Storage is the first battery storage project in West Africa dedicated to frequency regulation to ensure grid stability.

This project marks a significant milestone for the region’s energy sector. Funded by the Dutch development bank FMO and the Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF), a company of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), the Walo Storage project represents an investment of 40 million euros. Fully developed by Africa REN with the support of the Seed Capital Assistance Facility (SCAF) and FMO, the construction of this storage unit will be carried out by Eiffage Energie Systèmes RMT and will take a total of 12 months. The project will create 217 local jobs during the construction phase and 30 jobs during the operational phase.

This investment also aligns with Africa REN’s commitment to positively contributing to the communities in which it operates. The Walo project includes a social impact program that plans the construction of small solar power plants for local pumping stations and the extension of the drinking water network to serve the five villages surrounding the power plant.

As the first energy storage project in West Africa dedicated to frequency regulation, Walo Storage offers an innovative response to Senegal’s grid constraints. In addition to providing essential stability to the local grid and reducing power outages, the project will directly support Senegal’s goal of universal energy access by 2030. It will also inject 16 MW of solar energy and reduce CO2 emissions by 26,600 tons per year.

Active since 2015, Africa REN strengthens its position as a leader in sustainable infrastructure in sub-Saharan Africa. The company aims to develop 500 million euros in assets by 2030 in the renewable energy, public lighting, and potable water production sectors. In partnership with Senelec, the national electricity company, Africa REN is working to transform Senegal’s energy landscape.

Gilles Parmentier, President of Africa REN, stated: “With the launch of the construction of Walo Storage, we reaffirm our position as a leader in the sustainable energy revolution in sub- Saharan Africa. This innovative project also paves the way for resilient energy infrastructure and significantly reduces CO2 emissions from Senegal’s power grid. At Africa REN, we are proud to be part of the African energy revolution.”

Papa Toby Gaye, General Manager of Senelec, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Africa REN on the Walo Storage project, which is a crucial step in ensuring a stable and reliable energy supply for Senegal. This project demonstrates our commitment to adopting innovative technologies to improve our energy infrastructure, and we are confident that it will significantly contribute to our goal of universal energy access by 2030.”

About Africa REN

Africa REN is a pioneering company in the development, financing, construction, and operation of sustainable infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Africa REN works closely with local communities, governments, and international partners to promote access to energy and potable water, reduce carbon emissions, and stimulate economic growth.

More information: www.africa-ren.com

About Senelec

The National Electricity Company of Senegal (SENELEC) is the public entity responsible for the production, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Senegal. Since 1983, SENELEC has been striving to provide quality service by investing in modern infrastructure and innovative technologies to support the country’s socio-economic development. The company collaborates with public authorities, international partners, and local communities to promote universal access to electricity, improve energy efficiency, and encourage the use of renewable energy.

More information: www.senelec.sn