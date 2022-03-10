Africa.com announced the second annual Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs on March 8, 2022, in line with International Women’s Day. The list is a unique, data-driven research effort that highlights the women who lead big businesses in Africa. The data for the effort is provided by Bloomberg. In short, the list represents the women who run big businesses in Africa. All of the women-run businesses with revenue of $100 million or more. No other list of successful African businesswomen is grounded in quantifiable research.

Africa.com Chair Teresa Clarke said, “The 2022 list features 74 women. This represents a meaningful expansion over the 50 women who made the 2021 list. This is largely explained by our intentional change in our methodology. In the first year, we used market capitalization of listed companies as the only financial metric by which to qualify companies for consideration. In 2022, we changed the qualification to be either large scale market capitalization or large scale revenue. By making revenue a screening mechanism, we brought in a larger group of companies from across the continent, thereby diversifying the geographic representation of the list significantly.”

Africa.com is not only reporting on women in corporate Africa but is also running large scale, free training for African women in the first five years of their corporate careers. Aida Diarra, head of VISA for sub-Saharan Africa, helped to train over 2,000 women with Africa.com in a virtual event. 94% of the participants said that the training was very important to their future success. A video presentation of the 2022 women on the list, as well as the methodology used to create the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs, are available at this link: Reveal Video of 2022 Definitive List of Women CEOs

Methodology

Group One: CEOs

Of the 1364 companies listed on the 24 African stock exchanges, we screened for those companies with revenue of $100 million or more, or a market cap of $150 million or more, which yielded a list of 581 companies. The public websites of these 581 companies were reviewed to identify female C-suite executives. Our team of researchers then examined the list of these women to determine those who have the title of chief executive officer or managing director or president AND have bottom-line profit and loss responsibility. This resulted in the final list of 35 women CEOs.

Group Two: Divisional CEOs

The methodology for this group is identical to the methodology for Group 1, except that the entities evaluated were the divisions of the 581 companies, such that the divisions themselves have standalone revenue of $100 million or more, or a market cap of $150 million or more. The women running these divisions must have a title that clearly demonstrates that they are the chief executive with profit and loss responsibility for the division. This analysis yielded 25 women CEOs.

Group Three: Regional CEOs

The methodology for this group started with an analysis of global corporations with revenue over $10 billion who have operations in one or more countries on the African continent. The regional heads of these companies were analysed to identify women chief executives for an African region or an African country, with profit and loss responsibility for the country or region. This analysis yielded 14 women CEOs. Women in this group are ranked by prioritizing those women who run the African region ahead of those who run a single African country.

The definitive list:

Natascha Viljoen, CEO, Anglo American Platinum, South Africa Nompumelelo Thembekile (Mpumi) Madisa, CEO (Executive Director), Bidvest Group, South Africa Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO, Clicks Group, South Africa Lynette Francis Saltzman, MD, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, South Africa Lizé Lambrechts, CEO, Santam, South Africa Rosemary Oduor, MD & CEO, Kenya Power & Lighting Ltd, Kenya Miriam Olusanya, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, Nigeria Albertinah Kekana, CEO, Royal Bafokeng Holdings, South Africa Jane Karuku, Group Managing Director & CEO, East African Breweries Ltd. Kenya Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director & CEO, Fidelity Bank, Nigeria Nathalie Alquier, CEO, Centrale Danone, Morocco Ruth Zaipuna, CEO, NMB Bank, Tanzania Rebecca Miano, Managing Director & CEO, Kenya Electricity Generating Company, Kenya Nasim Devji, Group CEO & Managing Director, Diamond Trust Bank, Kenya

Mercia Geises, CEO, SBN Holdings Ltd. (Standard Bank), Namibia Zanele Matlala, CEO, Merafe Resources Ltd. South Africa Catherine Lesetedi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Botswana Insurance Holdings (BIHL Group), Botswana. Anne Juuko, CEO, Stanbic Bank Holdings, Uganda Mansa Nettey, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana Owen Omogiafo, President /CEO, Transnational Corp of Nigeria, Nigeria Jalila Mezni, CEO, Societe d’Articles Hygeniques, Tunisia Diane Karusisi, CEO, BK Group PLC, Rwanda Jackie van Niekerk, CEO, Attacq Ltd., South Africa Lamia Tazi, CEO, Sothema, Morocco Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane, Managing Director, Absa Bank Botswana Ltd., Botswana Mukwandi Chibesakunda, CEO, Zambia National Commercial Bank, Zambia Mitwa Ng’ambi, CEO, MTN Rwanda, Rwanda Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, RainOil, Nigeria Miriem Bensalah-Chaqroun, VP & Managing Director, Oulmes, Morocco Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE, South Africa Njilan Senghore, Managing Director, Trust Bank, The Gambia Oluwatomi Somefun, Managing Director & CEO, Unity Bank, Nigeria Mama Tajmouati, President, YNNA Holding, Morocco Amelia Beattie, CEO, Liberty Two Degrees, South Africa Faith Mabu Nteta, Managing Director, Sechaba Breweries, Botswana Mpumi Zikalala, CEO Kumba Iron Ore, Anglo American, South Africa Kerrin Land, Managing Director, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual, South Africa. Prabashini Moodley, Managing Director Corporate, Old Mutual, South Africa Kanyisa Mkhize, CEO Corporate, Sanlam, South Africa Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director, Absa Group, Ghana Mizinga Melu, CEO & MD, Absa Group, Zambia Vivien McMenamin, CEO, Mondi, South Africa Mariam Cassim, Group CEO, Financial & Digital Services, Vodacom, South Africa Hannah Sadiki, CEO, Financial Services, Bidvest Bank/ Bidvest Group, South Africa Kerry Cassel, CEO Financial Services Sector, Motus Holdings, South Africa Zyda Rylands, CEO, Woolworths Food, South Africa Fhulu Badugela, CEO Multichoice Africa Holdings, The Multichoice Group, South Africa Yolisa Phahle, CEO General Entertainment & Connected Video, The Multichoice Group, South Africa Nevine Wefky, President of Corporate Credit & Investment, Commercial International Bank, Egypt

Richelle Crots, Regional CEO SA Commercial, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, South Africa Ramatoulaye Diallo Shagaya, Managing Director Orange Finances Mobile Services, Sonatel, Senegal Aminata Kane Ndiaye, CEO Orange Sierra Leone, Sonatel, Senegal Kate Rycroft, MD Distell International, Distell Group, South Africa Abiola Bawuah, Regional CEO West Africa, UBA Bank, Nigeria Sally-Anne Jackson, MD Miladys, Mr. Price Group, South Africa Elize Rogers, MD Arxo Logistics, Tharisa, South Africa Helene Echevin, CEO CIEL Healthcare, CIEL, South Africa Anet Ahem, CEO PSG Asset Management, PSG Konsult, South Africa Helene Weesie, MD Ghana Breweries at Diageo, Diageo, Ghana Nanees Adel, CHS Managing Director, Cleopatra Hospital, Egypt

Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Africa, Facebook, South Africa Yvonne Ike, Managing Director Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America, Nigeria Cathy (Prim) Smith, MD Sub-Saharan Africa, SAP, South Africa Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President & Head Sub-Saharan Africa, VISA Inc, South Africa Teju Ajani, Managing Director Nigeria, Apple, Nigeria Juliet Ehimuan, Director West Africa, Google (Alphabet Inc.) Nigeria Taelo Mojapelo, Chief Executive Officer, bp Southern Africa Mariam Kane-Garcia, Managing Director South Africa, Total Energies, South Africa Kendi Ntwiga-Nderitu, Country Lead Kenya, Microsoft, Kenya Lillian Barnard, CEO South Africa, Microsoft, South Africa Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, CEO Nigeria and Ghana, Citibank, Nigeria Brenda Mbathi, President GE East Africa, General Electric, Kenya Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Group, Ghana Yolanda Cuba, Vice President SEA Region, MTN, South Africa

For more information, visit: TheDefinitiveList.africa.com

AFRICA.COM is a women-led, modern digital media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Whether it’s curated news in the daily Top10, research initiatives, podcasts, or virtual events, AFRICA.COM is committed to delivering vibrant, premium content. AFRICA.COM operates from South Africa and the United States with a presence in Accra, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos, and Nairobi.