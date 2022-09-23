The Africa Financial Industry Summit – AFIS, a platform that promotes the emergence of an inclusive, innovative and modern pan-African financial services sector, will hold its annual summit on 28 and 29 November 2022 in Lomé, Togo. As new technologies continue to revolutionise the world of finance, AFIS provides a space for the public and private sectors to debate the ways in which the African financial industry can adapt to the current major economic disruptions and use the advent of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to further its transformation.

In only a few years, Africa has worked its way to the top of the world’s mobile money industry and has created a prosperous environment for fintechs. If the trend continues, it would allow the continent to undergo a rapid digital transformation and accelerate its economic integration. But the progress made is being threatened by heightened volatility due to the uncertainties and complexities on the international stage. In the face of asset depreciation, the scarcity of capital, liquidity risks, climate risks and cybersecurity risks, an ambitious roadmap is required for the sector to traverse the challenges ahead. With this exceptional event, AFIS aims to bring together leaders and players in the financial sector to find innovative solutions to these problems.

Program presentation

After the first Annual Summit, held digitally in 2021 and a variety of webinars and private events, AFIS 2022 will be held in person and is expected to host more than 500 of the most influential leaders from all sectors of the African financial industry. Among the figures who have confirmed their attendance are: Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO); Denny H. Kalyalya, Governor of the Bank of Zambia; John Rwangombwa, Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda; Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, Governor of the Bank of Mauritius; Sani Yaya, Minister of Finance of Togo; Romuald Wadagni, Minister of Economy and Finance of Benin; Sérgio Pimenta, Vice President for Africa, IFC; Ade Ayeyemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank; Felix Edoh Kossi Amenounvé, Chief Executive Officer of BRVM; Amine Bouabid, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Africa; Serge Ekué, President of BOAD; Aïda Diarra, Senior Vice President and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at Visa; Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank; James Mwangi, Chief Executive Officer of Equity Bank Group, Kenya; Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Chief Executive Officer of M-PESA Africa; Mareme Mbaye Ndiaye, Chief Executive Officer of Société Générale Cameroon; Nagoum Yamassoum, President of Cosumaf; Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart Holdings, South Africa; Ashok Shah, Chief Executive Officer of APA Insurance, Kenya; and many more industry leaders from Africa and the rest of the world.

A word from our team:

“The African financial sector is one of the most dynamic in the world, with exceptional room for progress amid incredibly strong demographic growth. The recent launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area is a unique opportunity to reshape the financial sector in Africa at the continental level, particularly as the international financial architecture is evolving”, said Amir Ben Yahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Jeune Afrique Media Group and Founder of AFIS.

“The IFC has committed to offering formal financial services to 600 million people, a large number of whom live in African countries. At a time when African fintechs are undergoing rapid development, the dialogue between the different players in finance, and between the private sector and public authorities, is key for achieving financial inclusion and ensuring that economic activities are properly funded”, said Sérgio Pimenta, Vice President for Africa at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and co-host of AFIS 2022.

About Africa Financial Industry Summit – AFIS

Founded by Jeune Afrique Media Group in 2021, with the support of IFC (World Bank Group), AFIS is a sister organisation of the AFRICA CEO FORUM, the leading platform for the African private sector. AFIS’ objective is to build a robust financial industry that serves the real economy and sustainable development. Bringing together the most influential figures and institutions in African finance, as well as regulators, AFIS works to improve financial inclusion and the emergence of a truly pan-African financial services industry.

For more information and registration: https://jaf-fis.mediactive-events.com/index.php?langue_id=2

About Jeune Afrique Media Group and the Africa CEO Forum

Founded in 2012 by Jeune Afrique Media Group, the AFRICA CEO FORUM is the reference platform for the African private sector. Its Annual Summit brings together decision-makers from Africa’s largest companies, international investors, multinational executives, heads of state, ministers and representatives of the main financial institutions active on the continent. As a platform for high-level business meetings and a place to share experiences and to identify trends that affect the business world, the AFRICA CEO FORUM is committed to offering concrete and innovative solutions to help the continent and its companies move forward. Through its initiatives, it also aims to increase the representation of women in decision-making positions on the continent and to support the transformation of African family businesses.

About IFC

IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In the fiscal year 2021, IFC committed a record $31.5 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.