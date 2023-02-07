Access Bank customers are in for a treat this Valentine’s season, as the retail giant is offering several discounts and mouth-watering freebies on its retail products and services to celebrate customers in this season of love. The Valentine’s season campaign, tagged “Love is More,” will run from February 1 through March 11, 2023.

Robert Giles, senior retail advisor, retail banking, Access Bank, told reporters at the campaign’s debut, “Valentine season provides us with another opportunity to demonstrate our love and appreciation for our customers for the years of loyalty and support for the bank. We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their commitment to Access Bank. We value our customers and non-customers who rely on our services and products to conduct seamless banking activities, and we wish everyone the best of this season.”

Commenting further on the campaign, Njideka Esomeju, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, said, “In the spirit of the season of love, we have unveiled several amazing offers to appreciate our customers during this month of love. Our customers who sign up for the XclusivePlus annual plan this month of February will not only receive 10GB of data to share great moments with loved ones but will also get a 10% discount off their total purchases on Konga. Small business owners (SMEs) who open a Diamond Business Advantage Account (DBA) and grow their balance to N1,000,000 (DBA Trader Lite and DBA Basic) or N5,000,000 (DBA Growing to Prestige) and perform at least 2 transactions on the AccessMore app before February 28 stand a chance to win a free business protection bundle, a gift box, or a one-month fee waiver.”

Further commenting, Esomeju said, “when our women use their ‘W’ branded debit card at Beacon Health Diagnostics, they will receive a 20% discount on cervical cancer screening” this season. Ladies can get their ‘W” debit card today from any Access Bank branch close to them.

“Customers who transact five times every week this February on AccessMore or *901# will qualify to win a N500 top-up on *901# and N1000 worth of data on AccessMore. In addition, we will provide our customers with free vehicle registration when they acquire a brand-new or pre-owned vehicle from one of our registered dealers nationwide,” she noted.

Salary account holders with Access Bank are not left out, as they can access a bouquet of loan offers and enjoy a 5% interest rate reduction in the first month of the loan repayment. “We are offering these and so much more to show how much we appreciate our customers’ consistent patronage,” Esomeju said.

To join the reward train, dial *901# or download and log onto the accessmore app to open a new account. “You can also visit any Access Bank branch near you to reactivate your account, and then start transacting immediately to enjoy the Valentine season campaign benefits,” she said.

Click HERE to see more Valentine’s Day season offers from Access Bank.

Access Bank is a leading full-service financial institution operating through a network of more than 600 branches and service outlets, spanning three continents, 18 countries and 49+ million customers. The bank is committed to providing innovative and convenient banking solutions to its customers.