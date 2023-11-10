In today’s fast-paced world, the importance of financial institutions transcends their traditional roles. They are no longer just institutions where financial transactions are done; they have become catalysts for change, driving economic growth, innovation and development.

Access Bank, one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, understands this better. In a relentless pursuit of development, the bank has strengthened its Development Banking Desk, a pivotal step in its journey to empower International Non-Governmental Organisations, Bilateral and Multilateral Institutions, Donor Agencies, Embassies, businesses and communities, to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The Development Banking Desk aims to provide specialised financial products and services to businesses, NGOs, and institutions, supporting their growth and nurturing a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. This will be done by assisting NGOs with proposals, exploring market insights, and developing product offerings, based on data. With the bank’s history of utilising data, they will be working closely with relevant agencies and stakeholders to drive sustainable development in Nigeria and across the African continent.

The Desk will also function as a conduit for global funds and resources, strengthening the bank’s influence on the African continent and reinforcing Nigeria’s standing on the international development stage. Collaborations with esteemed NGOs and institutions will play an instrumental role in driving inclusive growth, SDGs, poverty reduction and infrastructure development in Nigeria and Africa.

Access Bank’s Development Banking Desk stands at the forefront of driving positive change across Africa and beyond. It operates as a catalyst for transformative shifts in the economic landscape by providing financial support and effective advocacy decisions on behalf of NGOs and similar institutions.

The Bank understands that financial inclusion is the cornerstone of economic development. The Development Desk is committed to promoting financial literacy and inclusivity, ensuring that everyone has access to the tools and knowledge needed to secure their financial future.

In a world where financial institutions often prioritise profits, Access Bank’s commitment to making a significant and lasting impact stands as a commendable and inspiring example of responsible corporate citizenship.