Over the past five years, the Jack Ma Foundation and its Africa’s Business Heroes Team have shown remarkable improvement, particularly in the areas of identifying, mentoring, supporting, and funding exceptional African businesses throughout the continent. This year’s edition is no different.

In September 2023, ABH announced this year’s top 10 finalists following an intense round of semi-finale business pitches and assessments held in Kigali, Rwanda. These entrepreneurs will compete for their share of the final prize of $1.5 million in grant funding at the competition’s Grand Finale.

Finally, the wait is over. Africa’s Business Heroes is inviting entrepreneurs, investors, and other business enthusiasts across Africa to be part of the 2023 ABH Summit and Grand Finale starting today, the 23rd – 24th of November in Kigali, Rwanda.

Click on the link to join the 2023 ABH Summit Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/pKDauNAEAbM

Join the 2023 ABH Entrepreneur Workshops Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/gZOhEUGcPGo

Be a part of the 2023 ABH Grand Finale & Awards Ceremony Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/U4AzVB5ysps