If you’re a music fan, then you are probably a potential Spotify fan! With music streaming services in high demand by music lovers everywhere, Spotify has positioned itself as the ideal music platform. Spotify makes it easier to stream many songs at a time rather than downloading them or finding hardware to store audio files.

This music platform stands out for most people because it affords them to stream songs and podcasts for free (except for the Premium package). It also provides a platform for visibility for upcoming music talents to showcase their music.

This post will explore what Spotify is, how to use it, and will provide a step-by-step guide to subscribing and enjoying Spotify Premium.

What is Spotify, and why does it matter?

Spotify is one of the world’s leading music streaming platforms that offers everyday music and podcast discovery and algorithmic recommendations personalized to each listener’s audio taste. It also gives you the freedom to engage across a wide range of devices and app integrations with Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Samsung, Tinder, Google Maps, Nike, and more.

If you’re an artist and you’re not signed to a label or distributor, Spotify has deals in place with companies who can deliver your music to the world and collect royalties for you (that are yours, of course!).

If you’re a record label, they provide services that handle your music’s licensing and distribution and pay you royalties when your fans stream your music on Spotify. So whether you’re an artist, producer, record label or simply a music lover, Spotify is the platform for you!

How it all began

Founded in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorenzon, Spotify has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Since its launch, it has become one of the largest streaming service providers globally. It is available in many countries, with the most recent being Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Before its launch in Nigeria, many streaming services such as YouTube Music, Deezer, Audiomack, Apple Music, SoundCloud, Groove have been alternatives for many individuals interested in music.

Pros and Cons of Spotify to users and itself

Pros of Spotify

It’s relatively easy to use: You can create a Spotify account by registering with your email or Facebook account. This automatically makes you a user and gives you access to millions of songs to listen to and enjoy.

Access to diverse songs: With Spotify, you can access millions of songs, with more songs being updated every day.

Compatibility with most devices: Spotify is compatible with most devices ranging from iPhone to iPads, Android devices, and Windows.

Link to social media: Like some other streaming platforms, users can easily share the songs they are listening to or their created playlist with friends on Facebook, thus creating an enjoyable social experience.

Cons of Spotify

Inaccessible in some countries: Though Spotify keeps expanding its reach, it is currently not accessible in some countries, particularly in Africa. However, by the end of 2021, Spotify hopes to have expanded its operations to all 178 countries.

Constraints of free subscription: Spotify users using the free version of Spotify encounter certain constraints like advertisements that popup in between their listening experience. The sound quality is also at 160kbps, and users cannot play songs offline. However, users can handle these issues by upgrading to Spotify Premium.

What kind of accounts can you have on Spotify?

The free version : Spotify Free model is the most restrictive as Spotify makes its revenues by selling premium streaming subscriptions to users and advertising placements to third parties. So in the free version, users don’t have to pay to stream music. However, they have to tolerate the disturbance of advertisements while listening to songs on Spotify. Also, users only can choose shuffle play to stream music and are not allowed to skip during the listening, can’t listen offline and play any track as they want. Spotify Premium: This is the more convenient option as it removes the constraints of the free version. Users get to enjoy high-quality audio, unlimited mobile usage, as well as offline and online access to playlists. The Spotify premium also has several versions:

Spotify Premium Student: There’s also Premium discounted access for students.

Spotify Premium Duo: Spotify Duo allows two users who live together to get two premium accounts at a discounted price.

Spotify Premium Family: The premium family option allows up to 6 people living under the same roof to share costs while retaining their different accounts.

How to set up your Spotify Account

Step one: Download the app -You can download the app or listen directly from your browser.

S tep two: Set up your account – On the home page, click on “create account” and pick an option between signing up with email or Facebook and follow the prompting.

Step three: Stream fantastic music all day, every day!

Once you’ve set up your account, you are good to go! You can start listening to songs on the go.

For Spotify Premium, click here to choose your preferred plan and make payment.

If you’re a Spotify fan in Nigeria looking to pay for your Spotify Premium subscription, there’s good news. You can now pay for your subscription using your Debit card from ALAT!

From just 900 NGN per month, you can have the ultimate Spotify experience – that means better audio quality and no ads! The Premium Family plan is also available for 1,400 NGN for up to 6 family members living under one roof.

What are you waiting for? Download the Spotify App and upgrade your music streaming experience!