Across the world, unprecedented changes are occurring faster than previously imagined. There have been shifts in the structure and operations of entire industries influenced by globalisation, labour mobility, telecommuting, increased automation, decentralisation, and an emphasis on efficiency, since the pandemic outbreak.

This restructuring has opened new opportunities alongside challenges for entrepreneurs. While the pandemic and its aftershock highlighted vulnerabilities along global production and consumption pipelines, there has been a renewed focus on enhancing international cooperation and cross-border trade as the world continues to recover from the pandemic’s effects and forges into a new future. For many entrepreneurs globally, the implication has been an expanded globalised market where they have to compete with existing and potential markets.

For example, entrepreneurs anywhere in Africa can create services or products for up to 1.2 billion African customers with a combined $3 trillion deep pockets courtesy of stronger inter-country linkages supported by AfCFTA. Beyond the continent, globalisation opens businesses to unlimited possibilities.

Despite the positives of a globalised market, access to logistics support that simplifies the complexities of cross-border transactions and helps streamline operations is a huge determinant of success for entrepreneurs. The implication of an entrepreneur’s choice of logistics partners can affect operating cost, timeliness, and quality of deliveries, as well as customers’ trust.

At Terminal Africa, a fast-growing software logistics company, enhancing the capabilities of businesses, especially SMEs across Africa, is the leading motivation behind the innovative logistics solutions offered. Terminal Africa is a delivery aggregator that enables entrepreneurs to ship their products to customers, either locally or internationally.

Through its platform, Terminal Africa connects business owners, from micro-online retailers to large corporations, with trusted logistics services providers such as FedEx, Sendstack, DHL Express, Aramex, Kwik, Topship & GIG Logistics, and the like. The platform provides a convenient means for users to reach logistics service providers, arrange for faster last-mile deliveries, access and compare rates from over a dozen logistics couriers, and generate shipping labels quickly and easily.

Furthermore, users can track shipments and update their customers via the same online platform while enjoying discounted delivery rates. These features directly translate to advantages for users who can incur lower business costs, faster turnaround time, better reviews on the timeliness of product delivery, and improved customer retention. “Part of our philosophy is using digital technology to support businesses across Africa,” said Nnamdi Okoh, CEO of Terminal Africa. “In this new era of increased globalization Terminal recognizes the challenges that limit the growth of SMEs. We are invested in taking businesses from thriving locally to becoming globally competitive.”

Terminal Africa currently supports over 6,000+ businesses and shipped goods worth over ₦1 billion in September 2022. An added advantage is that Terminal Africa enables businesses to reach cross-border markets, providing SMEs with new opportunities to deepen their reach and increase income channels. For instance, Replica by ALAINÉ, a Nigerian womenswear brand that uses Terminal Africa to manage its online business, has been able to break the limitation of physical stores to reach customers outside Nigeria.

In addition, the Terminal Africa platform’s secured payments gateway makes it easy for businesses to execute transactions seamlessly and safely. “For many years, my brother and I have worked with various African entrepreneurs and helped them create online businesses,” said Udi Okoh, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Terminal Africa. By doing this, we learned more about the problems eCommerce businesses face with logistics and gradually built Terminal into the solution that we have today.”

Signing up on Terminal Africa is free and easy. The platform enhances business performance and helps digitise operations for SMEs, large businesses, and e-commerce outlets. Terminal Africa is social. Follow on Instagram @terminal_africa, LinkedIn on @Terminal Africa Inc., and Twitter @terminal_africa. Visit the company’s website at www.terminal.africa to learn more about Terminal Africa.