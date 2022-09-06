South Korea has been on Nigeria’s bilateral trade list for a long time. Since both countries established diplomatic ties in February 1980, Nigeria has been one of Korea’s top export destinations. And from 2011 to date, bilateral trade volume between the two countries has exceeded $3 million.

Recently, during the first official visit of Lyeon Woon-ki, the President of the Korea Africa Foundation (KAF), Kim Young-Chae, South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria revealed that trade volume between South Korea and Nigeria hit $1.1billion within the first two quarters of 2022. This is a 20 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2021. Young-Chae also said that Nigeria has surpassed South Africa to become their top trade partner in Africa.

The increased trade volume between both countries further strengthens the relationship between the two countries. It also means Nigeria has maintained its place as an attractive destination for business and economic relations. Currently, S.Korea’s most import from Nigeria is still oil and gas as with many other countries. But Nigeria has the opportunity to export agricultural and manufactured products to the Asian country.

Early last month, ambassador Young-Chae stated that importing a lot of Nigerian gas increased bilateral trade. But he would like to see Nigeria export more agricultural and manufactured goods to the S.Korean market. This statement reiterates what many Nigerians have been saying for years – that Nigeria has the potential to be a top exporting nation but is sleeping on it. For example, South Korea imports a lot of sesame seeds, and Nigeria is one of the world’s top producers of sesame seeds. That is an opportunity for Nigeria to exploit its sesame seed or sesame oil export market.

Also, Nigeria can learn a thing or two from being S.Korea’s top trade partner. According to the Asian Development Bank, South Korea’s imports from developed G7 countries positively affects its productivity. This is because imports of capital goods from these countries encourage technological transfers. This means local South Korean firms can compete with foreign products in the domestic markets while absorbing advanced technology embodied in imported capital goods. From these imports, they also know the quality of goods they would be competing with in the international market while they execute their export strategy. This shows how the source of a country’s imports can significantly influence its growth trajectory. South Korea is a top producer of electrical products globally, and Nigeria currently imports most of its electrical products from them.

Sadly, this news also highlights just how much Nigeria is still an import-dependent nation. According to IGI Global, import dependency is an economic characteristic of a nation that cannot produce enough goods and services to sustain its citizens and must depend on importing the majority of its forms of sustenance. Nigeria has fallen under that category over the years importing most of its manufactured and industrial products to meet its high demand. In 2021, Nigeria’s imports totalled N20.84 trillion, an increase of 64% compared to N12.7 trillion recorded in 2020.

South Africa, which Nigeria just displaced to be Korea’s top exporter, has a high demand for industrial products. However, in the last few years, there has been more production and manufacturing taking place in South Africa. Consequently, South Africa has reduced how much it imports from S.Korea. Perhaps, due to South Africa’s recent economic struggles, the country has had to look inwards to meet industrial and manufacturing demands. According to trading economics, Nigeria’s import from S.Korea in 2021 alone was $1.48 billion, while its exports totalled $339.84 million. But Nigeria also has a production capacity of 55.8% for manufacturing some of these products. Although companies like Innoson vehicle manufacturing and Dangote group have significantly aided manufacturing within the country, as well as government policy encouraging indigenous production, we continue to run below production capacity, hence the heavy dependence on importation.

Also, S.Korea has a negative public perception of Nigeria. Media reports often show how Koreans discriminate against Nigerians. Part of it might be due to the news about Nigeria to the Korean public being unpalatable. According to Lyeon Woon-Ki, Nigeria is highly hospitable and friendly to live in, contrary to views by some people in his country and parts of the world. Woon ki also said this perception has dissuaded Korean businesses from investing in the Nigerian market. Thus hindering Nigeria from fully benefitting from the bilateral agreement.

Ambassador Young-Cheo concurred saying, “Nigeria is a big country with a lot of potential.” Business and economic relations with Nigeria have the potential to increase. And so it is good that Nigeria’s trade with South Korea is increasing. But there need to be some form of balance for it to make sense.