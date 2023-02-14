You may find it interesting that debt is one of the major financial lubricants to run the economic engines of countries in the world. At different times in the course of economic administration, it borrows for the overarching betterment of citizens. The funds could be borrowed from within the country (often from Central banks), other countries or global organisations like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

For varied reasons, ranging from a desire to stabilize the economy, meet unforeseen contingencies (pandemic, war, famine etc,) or finance mega-projects, governments may choose to raise some of their resources by borrowing rather than taxation. In Nigeria, for instance, the Abuja Light Rail Project, Nigerian Four Airport Terminals Expansion Project (Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt), and Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) are some of the projects brought to life with loans.

As of Q3 2022, Nigeria’s public debt stock which includes external and domestic debts stood at N44.06 trillion ($101.91 billion) from the N42.84 trillion ($ 103.31 billion) recorded in Q2 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The country’s external debt was pegged at N17.14 trillion ($39.66 billion), while domestic debt was N26.91 trillion($ 62.25 billion).

Usually, the national government borrowing has the greatest impact, but that of subordinate units may have some influence as well.

On a state profile, the country’s commercial hub, Lagos increased its domestic debt burden by N80.33 billion in three months from N797,305,312,602.53 as of June 30, 2022, to N877,035,995,031.70 by September 30, 2022.

Lagos is trailed on the domestic debt stock by Delta State with N272.61 billion (N272,612,510,528.95), a decrease of N106.265 billion from the N378,878,236,830.75 it posted on June 30. Ogun state has the third highest domestic debt with N241.782 billion (N241,782,021,304.96), the same figure it posted on June 30. Rivers is fourth on the domestic debt scale with N225.5 billion (N225,505,011,356.00).

On the other hand, the lowest debt was recorded in Jigawa with N44.40 billion, followed by Kebbi and Katsina with N60.13 billion and N62.37 billion respectively.

Lagos still tops the list of states with the highest external debt recording $1.27 billion. Kaduna, Edo, Cross River and Bauchi trail with $586.78 million, $268.31 million, $215.75 million, and $172.76 million respectively. Rivers recorded an external debt of $140.18 million, Enugu ($123.02m), Ogun ($122.73m), Ekiti ($115.72m), and Kano ($109.42m).

An endless journey of borrowing.

Nigeria has been neck-deep in debt for a long time due to factors including high levels of government spending, low revenue generation, and a reliance on borrowing to finance development projects. With an increasing debt burden because of a fall in oil prices, which is the country’s main export, leading to a decrease in foreign exchange reserves, the country has had to borrow to cover the shortfall, leading to an increase in external debt.

According to the Debt Management’s Office, using the actual Public Debt Stock of N44.06 trillion as of September 20, 2022, as a basis and taking into account some current realities, the TPD, External and Domestic Debt of the Federal Government, thirty-six state and the Federal Capital Territory is estimated to run into about N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenor of the present administration in May 2023. The increase will be championed by the Ways and Means Advance of N22.72 trillion, which represents funds already spent.

Borrowing can be both good and bad depending on how it is managed. If borrowed funds are invested in productive infrastructure and development projects that generate economic growth and improve the lives of citizens, borrowing can be beneficial. However, if they are mismanaged, and used to finance white elephant projects, it can lead to unsustainable debt levels, economic instability, and hardship. In Nigeria’s case, its debt problem is every shade of confusing.