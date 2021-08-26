Although different sectors were exposed to and impacted in diverging ways to the extensive changes of the COVID-19 pandemic, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) confidence across most sectors is on the rise, according to the latest research by Mastercard.

The inaugural Mastercard Middle East and Africa (MEA) SME Confidence Index found that 76 per cent of SMEs in the food, beverage and entertainment sector are optimistic about the next 12 months. Retailers had the highest level of confidence, followed by food, beverage, and entertainment businesses. Forecasts in this sector are also positive, with 72 per cent of SMEs expecting revenue to increase or remain stable. Almost half (47 per cent) anticipate an increase.

Access to training, skills, and digitization is critical for long-term growth

Small and medium-sized businesses in the MEA region’s food, beverage, and entertainment sector have identified access to training and development support (55 per cent ), upskilling staff (53 per cent ), and business digitization (50 per cent ) as the top drivers for growth as many regional economies gradually enter the normalization and growth phase, and social restrictions continue to ease. This highlights the opportunities that arise for small businesses as a result of internal transformations as well as industry regulations and trends.

Making sure that SMEs have all the support they need to go digital and grow digital is a key focus for Mastercard. The company works closely with the government, financial organizations and the wider business community to create opportunities for the small business sector.

Solutions that go beyond the bill at the restaurant

Many small businesses have found that reducing their reliance on cash through digital payment acceptance has played a significant role in their ability to get paid and maintain revenue. Mastercard offers technology, data-driven insights, consulting and predictive analytics solutions to empower businesses to acquire new customers, enhance customer loyalty and improve operations.

Mastercard has pledged $250 million and committed to connecting 50 million micro, small, and medium-sized businesses globally to the digital economy by 2025, leveraging its technology, network, expertise, and resources to support the company’s goal of building a more sustainable and inclusive digital economy. Mastercard is working to connect 25 million women entrepreneurs as part of these efforts.

“Due to their very nature, restaurants and entertainment venues rely on physical presence for the best experience, and pandemic restrictions have made this incredibly challenging for SMEs in this sector. But we’ve also seen some wonderful creativity, including virtual experiences, online cooking classes, and pay-now-enjoy-later vouchers to support cash flow,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

“By applying this innovation and tenacity to their strategies in the year ahead, these small and medium-sized businesses will continue to drive optimism and economic recovery. Supporting the ecosystem in which they and other SMEs operate, through varied products and services that resolve pain points, is something Mastercard will continue to do as we champion the growth of a diverse and inclusive economy,” Ajmal said.

Rising costs and maintaining staff among concerns

When asked about the main thing that keeps them up at night, 55 per cent of regional SMEs in food, beverage and entertainment mentioned the challenge to maintain and grow their business was their top issue. Looking at concerns over the next 12 months, over half (56 per cent) identified the rising cost of doing business, while 44 per cent cited access to capital.

From an operational perspective, concerns for the next year include maintaining current staff levels (44 per cent), training and upskilling staff (43 per cent), finding the right talent for new needs (40%) and mental and physical wellbeing (39 per cent) – highlighting the growing trend around the development of people as a key theme for small business success.

Benefits of a cash-free economy

Growing confidence levels in digital as a business imperative is linked to a deeper understanding and wider recognition of the benefits of a growing digital economy. When asked about the most significant advantages of a cashless economy for their businesses, SMEs in food, beverage and entertainment stated the ease of not processing cash (49 per cent), faster access to revenues (46 per cent) and more convenient payment of suppliers and employees (45 per cent).

The area where most food, beverage and entertainment businesses in the region say they now need support, is in help managing or upskilling teams (54 per cent). SMEs in this sector also want effective regulatory support from the government (54 per cent) and education through a network of mentors or business advisors (50 per cent).

As consumer trends evolve in a post-pandemic world, businesses must adapt and prepare for the future. Late last year, a Mastercard study showed that 73 per cent of consumers in the Middle East & Africa are shopping more online than they did since the start of the pandemic. As people spent more time at home, the demand for online entertainment also surged with 72 per cent of respondents investing in entertainment subscriptions and virtual stand-up comedy shows. While over five in ten people are spending on online gaming (55 per cent) and virtual music concerts (54 per cent). More than half (55 per cent) had taken a virtual cooking class and 32 per cent have been learning to dance online.

Furthermore, new payments methods are gaining ground and nine in 10 shoppers would consider making a purchase with an emerging payment technology over the next year, including cryptocurrency, biometrics, contactless, QR codes, digital wallets and wearables. Consumer passion for the environment is also growing, with 7 in 10 believing it’s more important for businesses to do more for the environment, and 25 per cent in the Middle East saying they would stop buying from brands that do not behave sustainably.