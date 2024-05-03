Johannesburg, South Africa – The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated 5th Edition Connected Africa- Telecom Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024, set to be held on May 22nd, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa. This esteemed summit stands as a beacon for Africa’s telecom sector, gathering global executives, experts, and leaders dedicated to sculpting the future of telecommunications across the continent.

Under the theme “Building a Connected Global Economy,” the summit promises to be a pivotal event, shaping the trajectory of telecom in Africa. With a focus on fostering forward-thinking telecom models, the summit serves as a vital platform for industry collaboration and innovation.

Networking Opportunities with Industry Leaders

Renowned for its exceptional networking opportunities, the Connected Africa Summit offers attendees unparalleled access to key industry players, C-Suite executives, senior managers, decision-makers, and practitioners driving the adoption of cutting-edge Information & Communications Technologies. This year’s summit presents a unique chance to engage with leaders spearheading transformative initiatives within the telecom landscape.

Telecom Innovation & Excellence Awards

The summit will also host the prestigious Telecom Innovation & Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to the telecom industry. From groundbreaking innovations to impactful initiatives, these awards celebrate excellence and inspire further advancements in the field.

Key Themes

The Connected Africa Summit will delve into key themes essential to the evolution of the telecom industry, including:

Digital Economy and the Role of Telcos Digital Inclusion Network Infrastructure Transformation 5G Adoption and Economics Mobility and Wireless Migration Digitalization and Connectivity AI’s Role in 5G Cybersecurity and Resilience RAN Architectures and X-Haul

Distinguished Speakers

Past editions of the summit have featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including esteemed industry figures such as: –

Shameel Joosub, Group CEO, Vodacom

Charles Molapisi, CEO, MTN South Africa

Jorge Mendes, CEO, Cell C

Lunga Siyo, CEO Telkom Consumer & Small Business.

George Njuguna, Chief Information Officer, Safaricom

Razvan Ungureanu, Chief Technology Officer Africa, Airtel Africa

Nitesh Marcel Singh, Managing Director CMT Lead Africa, Accenture Africa.

Mlindi Mashologu, Deputy Director-General (DDG), ICT Information Society and Capacity

Development, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

Nikos Angelopoulos, Group Chief Information Officer, MTN South Africa

Johan van Graan, Chief Risk Officer, Vodacom Group

Celia Mantshiyane, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), MTN South Africa

Nomvuyiso Batyi, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Communications and Technology

Joseph Ndaba, 4IR Commissioner, IR4

The 5th Edition promises to continue this tradition of excellence with insightful contributions from leading experts.

About ICSA

The International Centre for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) comprises a group of leading industry professionals and innovators dedicated to driving advancements in various sectors. Through research and collaboration, ICSA provides invaluable insights and use case scenarios for businesses and professionals worldwide.