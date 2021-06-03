The application portal for young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 to apply to the highly anticipated 6th edition of International Breweries Plc’s Kickstart Initiative, is now open. Kickstart is a youth empowerment initiative by makers of Trophy, Budweiser, and Hero lagers, International Breweries Plc, a proud part of Ab InBev, the world’s largest brewer with over 400 beer brands.

As part of its commitment to fulfilling its vision of ‘Bringing People Together for a Better World’, the giant brewers launched Kickstart Initiative as an entrepreneurship development programme that focuses on enterprise growth and the development of young entrepreneurs through its social investment arm, International Breweries Foundation.

“We are delighted to announce that budding entrepreneurs across Nigeria can now apply to this year’s Kickstart programme. If you are a passionate Nigerian-based entrepreneur between 18 and 35 years old, I encourage you to apply to the 6th edition of the Kickstart. It promises to be a life-changing experience for young businessmen and women who will emerge as winners and be exposed to the skills, knowledge, and intricacies of building and sustaining a successful business,” said Managing Director, International Breweries Plc, Hugo Rocha.

Rocha further revealed that this year’s call for application utilises an online registration portal to open the opportunity up to more business owners across the six geopolitical zones and 36 states of Nigeria.

Chairman Advisory Board, international Breweries Foundation, Peter Bamkole also urged young business owners to take advantage of the veritable platform Kickstart provides and its antecedents in the youth empowerment space; referencing the success of Kickstart alumni as proof of the programmes impact over the years.

“This year, we have introduced some innovation by leveraging the power of technology to reach more people. Through our partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan Atlantic University, we will be training 500 youths in different business, skills and leadership development modules, so, if there was ever a time to take your chances, it is now,” Bamkole noted.

Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, International Breweries Plc, Temitope Oguntokun explained that interested applicants whose businesses centre around Agriculture, Modular Retailing, Circular Packaging (Recycling), Technology, and Renewable Energy can apply to the Kickstart programme by visiting https://reg.smetoolkit.ng/program-apply/kickstart-nigeria-2021, noting that successful applicants will be offered intensive training by seasoned entrepreneurs and consummate professionals to equip them, with the necessary skills required for entrepreneurship during a 2-day boot camp.

“Those who make it past the application phase will also partake in a pitch fest where a panel of judges will appraise their proposals before final selection. Winners of the pitch fest will then be awarded grants at the awards ceremony in Lagos,” Oguntokun said. The 2021 Kickstart application opens Thursday, 20th May and closes Monday, 5th July 2021.

About International Breweries Plc.

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), is a proud part of the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer with over 400 beer brands. In Nigeria, IBPLC is the proud producer of Trophy, Hero and Budweiser beer brands, including Beta Malt and Grand Malt.

International Breweries was established in 1971 and was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1995. AB InBev consolidated its business stakes in Pabod Breweries Limited, Intafact Beverages Limited into its majority ownership of International Breweries Plc in a merger that was concluded in December 2017.

As a global brand, International Breweries has a dream of bringing people together for a better world through the building of great brands that stand the test of time and brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients.