In 1921, the first shipment of Hennessy reached the shores of Nigeria. 100 years later, we celebrate this milestone occasion with a limited-edition design of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, haloing a century of commitment to delivering exceptional cognac to Nigeria and craftsmanship that transcends borders and unites cultures.

From the heart of the Charente River in France to the shores of Nigeria, this limited edition bottle is a tribute to the Nigerian joie de vivre, its resilient spirit, and a pledge to continuously deliver excellent cognacs and create magical consumer experiences. According to Sebastien Chouen, GM, Moet Hennessy Nigeria, “this bottle is a testimony to Hennessy’s long-standing relationship with Nigeria as well as an ode to all stakeholders that have contributed in one way or another to making Hennessy a firm favourite within the Spirits category”

The Maison Hennessy has been welcomed in the hearts of Nigerians and in turn, has made the nation its home, celebrating with its citizens’ milestones that have happened over the 100 years of Hennessy’s presence in Nigeria.

“The 100th year limited edition bottle design is inspired by Nigerian symbols synchronized with codes unique to Hennessy’s identity, marking our pride in our extension of family, despite borders and distance”, says Laurent Boillot, chairman, and CEO of Hennessy.

Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège is a rich harmonious cognac of incomparable vitality. In perpetuating the legacy of the original V.S.O.P, generations of master blenders have perfected the art of subtly balancing power and finesse. These characteristics make it a representative match in recognition that Nigeria embraces excellence and is made rich by its diversity. Just like Hennessy, we never stop and never settle.

Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

Hennessy V.S.O.P is the expression of the transmission of the know-how of eight generations of Master Blenders. Inspired by the legacy of the original Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, Hennessy Master Blenders have constantly sought to create a completely harmonious blend: it is the definitive expression of a perfectly balanced cognac. Based on a selection of firmly structured Eaux-de-vie, aged largely in partially-used barrels in order to take on subtle levels of oak tannins, this highly characterful cognac reveals balanced aromas of fresh vanilla, cinnamon, and toasty notes, all coming together with seamless perfection.

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shone around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy’s spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 130 countries.

Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House’s success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation.

The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area.

As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de Vivre.