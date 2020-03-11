Parents in Zimbabwe can be jailed for up to two years if they do not send their children to school. This is what the country’s new education policy stipulates in a bid to address the increasing number of children leaving school. The new policy makes education compulsory up to age 16.

On the basis of the education policies adopted post-independence by the late president Mugabe, the educational system in Zimbabwe enabled children more access to education hence many state schools were opened. This was not just a good development for the students, but it also put the country at the top of literacy rankings in Africa. The free education in Zimbabwe was short-lived in the 1990s as the educational system began to experience challenges.

The newly amended law guiding education in Zimbabwe now stipulates that a student compulsorily attends school for a period of 12 years, five years more than the previous policy. Parents are also now being held responsible for their children’s attitude to education. Hence, if any child is found out of school, the parent could face up two years in jail or pay a fine of $260 (£200). The government says this is a strategy to make parents prioritize education amidst the economic crisis in Zimbabwe.

However, it is believed that the government is avoiding its responsibilities as well as promises made in regards to free education and adequate infrastructure. This is quite evident in their chosen means of addressing the decline in school attendance and educational standard in the country.

Teenage pregnancy, early marriage, long-distance schools and a lack of interest are also factors responsible for the increased dropout rates. These are fundamental societal issues that can be addressed with informative strategies and policies developed to stop early marriage as well as address sexual abuse in cases where the pregnancies are resultant of abuse.

More so, due to the poor economic state, an estimate of 20 percent of children are not in school in some parts of the country. Hence this new law considers it an offence for children to be expelled or sent away from school on the basis of a lack of school fees or cases where students fall pregnant.

The Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVac) revealed that in 2019, 60 percent of primary school pupils were denied access to school because of a lack of school fees. This is well connected to the economic crisis the country is facing.

The country’s economy has deteriorated over a decade of hyperinflation that caused a significant fall in the economy. Still, the country faces rampant inflation, inadequate foreign currency, lack of food due to drought, fuel shortage, poor electricity and substandard healthcare.

The government’s latest decision amidst all these challenges is quite unfair and rather stringent. If the country was in a sound economic state with adequate educational facilities made available, then a case can be made for their decision.

The Zimbabwean government should look into better ways of achieving high literacy rates by working on its economy, providing educational facilities, creating policies that address early marriage and sexual abuse. Tackling underlying issues is a more sustainable approach to getting rid of the country’s education problem.

