Zambia’s ministry of health recently revealed in a statement that the United States will give the country a new one-year bilateral grant of $389 million for AIDS relief starting in October 2020, after congressional approval has been made.

The bilateral grant is under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) following a meeting on Zambia which was held last week in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to the statement, “the meeting reviewed key policies, strategies, and activities to be undertaken towards the goal of achieving epidemic control of HIV,” in Zambia and the world at large.

The South African nation has been experiencing a generalized HIV/AIDS epidemic with a national HIV prevalence rate of 17 percent among adults ages 15 to 49. As of 2018, there were 1.2 million people living with HIV/AIDS in Zambia, out of which were 48,000 new infections amongst adults and 5,400 amongst children.

Chitalu Chilufya Zambia’s Health Minister said that “the U.S. government through PEPFAR is a strategic partner in Zambia’s National HIV response which has been instrumental in accelerating the nation’s progress towards attainment of epidemic control of HIV and AIDS by 2020.”

Chilufya reiterated that the meeting with PEPFAR was momentous and marked a milestone in the country’s collaboration with donors especially international bodies in fostering the provision of quality healthcare services for its citizens.

Launched in 2003 by U.S. President George W. Bush, PEPFAR has provided more than $80 billion in cumulative funding for HIV/AIDS treatment, prevention, and research since its inception, making it the largest global health program focused on a single disease in history. Most of these contributions were given to countries in Africa and the Caribbean which collectively accounts for nearly 20 million HIV-infected men, women, and children. PEPFAR is credited with saving millions of lives and helping to change the trajectory of the global HIV epidemic.

In addition to the $389 million grant, Chilufya disclosed that the United States would give Zambia extra funds specifically for voluntary male circumcision programs.