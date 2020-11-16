Global digital money transfer service, WorldRemit recognizes the critical role of entrepreneurship to the growth and development of the African economy and the rest of the world. In light of this, the company’s Africa-focused WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Program was created to serve as a platform to support young entrepreneurs developing their business skills. It has also announced the signing of popular Nigerian musician, Patoranking as the Global Brand Ambassador for the brand.

The WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Program will run simultaneously in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Zimbabwe, from November 2020 through January 2021. WorldRemit customers from around the world are encouraged to send a minimum of £50 (or its equivalent value in their local currency) to recipients in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya or Zimbabwe and stand the chance of winning the opportunity to nominate a lucky entrepreneur.

As the Global brand ambassador, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie aka Patoranking will help to build awareness for the program and highlight how WorldRemit creates opportunities for Africans in entrepreneurship. Patoranking will also promote the partnership with WorldRemit and encourage people to enter the competition which will help to build entrepreneurship across Africa.

“I am excited to be representing a global brand that is dedicated to incubating dreams and talents. I want to inspire people by helping to create opportunities and being a role model that sparks the thinking – if Patoranking can, so will I…,” he said while speaking on his ambassadorial engagement.

WorldRemit’s choice for Patoranking as its Global brand ambassador largely stems from his ‘grass-to-grace’ background, his determination to excel in music and passion to help others through education and entrepreneurship in Africa. His ‘can do’ mindset and talent has led to his huge success in Africa’s reggae-dancehall music and a successful music entrepreneur.

Patoranking, is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Ijegun-Egba Satellite Town, Patoranking hails from Onicha, Ebonyi State, Nigeria.

With its transfers to Africa growing steadily, WorldRemit is arguably one of the largest digital payment hubs across the continent. The company has an extensive pan-African distribution network including bank, mobile money and cash pick-up points. In July last year, it launched a new international mobile money service in five African countries, bringing this innovation via Airtel in Niger and Malawi, Orange in Madagascar, Vodacom in Mozambique, and MTN in Guinea.

Click here for more information on The WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Program.

About WorldRemit

WorldRemit is a leading global payments company. We disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by taking international money transfers online – making them safer, faster and lower-cost. We currently send from 50 to 150 countries, operate in 6,500 money transfer corridors worldwide and employ over 1,100 people globally.

On the sending side WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up and mobile money.

Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog – WorldRemit’s headquarters are in London, United Kingdom with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Africa, Somaliland, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Belgium.