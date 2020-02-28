Executive Directors of the World Bank Group Board announced on Thursday, February 27, 2020, that it is moving towards normalizing its relations with the federal government of Somalia after thirty years.

Axel van Trotsenburg, World Bank Managing Director of Operations disclosed that this decision “paves the way for full resumption of operations so the World Bank Group can provide the strongest possible support to Somalia’s efforts toward economic and social recovery.” Trotsenburg went on to add that “this milestone is the result of several years of close cooperation with the Federal Government, and we now look forward to taking our relationship to the next level with deeper and broader financial and technical support from across the Bank Group.”

Commenting on the announcement, Somalia’s Minister of Finance H.E.M. Abdirahman D. Beileh disclosed that“this is a recognition of the ambitious reforms to which this government remains committed to bring transparency and accountability into Somali institutions and to revive the economy. Beileh further said the FGS is “grateful to the Bank for the support they have already provided to help the country reach this point and we look forward to planning a new phase of investments to deliver the poverty reduction goals of the National Development Plan.”

With this reestablishment of financial relations, Somalia will be able to receive debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) and Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative (MDRI) programs. This will over time promote growth and recovery in the economy, open up investment opportunities that will support the country’s stability and development amongst others.

Since President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo came into power in 2017, Somalia has taken intentional measures to revive its heavily indebted nation. The World Bank’s decision to reestablish financial relations with the country is based on the government’s strong record of fiscal, political, social and economic reforms in recent years.

The Somali government under President Farmaajo’s leadership has made huge progress on the implementation of viable security systems to safeguard citizens and prevent Alshabab attacks, has made tangible signs of progress in economic development and finance sector reform, and also discouraged corruption among its key players likewise civil servants.

Hafez Ghanem, the World Bank Vice President for Africa reiterated that “Somalia has made important reforms and demonstrated a strong commitment to staying the course.” Ghanem disclosed that“these reforms lay the foundation for sustained poverty reduction and better lives for the Somali people, and open the door to private sector investment that can create jobs and drive the economy forward.”

Meanwhile, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, disclosed that it had secured sufficient financing to provide $334 million in debt relief to Somalia. This milestone has brought the international lender one step closer to a decision on forgiveness of most of Somalia’s $5.3 billion in debt. The World Bank and the IMF said on February 14 that a final decision on debt forgiveness was possible by the end of March 2020.