The World Bank Group has announced plans to release about $12 billion to promote the swift response of its member countries in curbing the impacts of the COVID-19 (coronavirus). In a press release dated March 3 2020, the group said that it will be making available an initial package of up to $12 billion in immediate support to assist countries coping with the health and economic impacts of the global outbreak.

According to David Malpass, the World Bank Group President said the body is “working to provide a fast, flexible response based on developing country needs in dealing with the spread of COVID-19.” He added that “this includes emergency financing, policy advice, and technical assistance, building on the World Bank Group’s existing instruments and expertise to help countries respond to the crisis.” Invariably, the fund is designed to help member countries take effective action to respond to and, where possible, lessen the tragic impacts posed by the coronavirus.

The goal is to help developing countries strengthen their health system. This would include access to health services, creating a more reliable disease surveillance, improved public health interventions, partnership with the private sector to limit the impact of outbreaks on economies.

This means that health services and the primary health care, especially in poorer countries, will be supported with necessary tools to improve on disease monitoring and reporting. Health workers will also be exposed to training for better preparedness towards disease outbreak control. There would also be an improved community engagement that would bolster trust for health care services in communities.

The World Bank Group also plans to provide policy and technical advice to ensure countries can access global expertise.

The 2019 coronavirus, officially named as Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has spread to 93 more countries apart from China, its country of origin, causing global public health authorities much panic. Many lives have been lost globally to the coronavirus even as scientists scramble desperately for a cure. As of today March 6 2020, World Meter has recorded 100,291 cases, 55,988 recoveries and 3,408 deaths.

The funds would be drawn from some of its member financing groups which include, the International Development Association(IDA), an institution which offers concessional loans and grants to the world’s poorest developing countries; International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), its lending arm that offers loans to middle-income developing countries and the International Finance Corporation(IFC), an institution that offers investment, advisory, and asset management services to encourage private-sector development in less developed countries