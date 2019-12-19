China has become the latest country to back Kenya’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The Asian giant this week assured Nairobi of its support during elections next year.

“We firmly support the reforms of the UN Security Council and believe that Kenya will help to increase the voice of African countries at the UN Security Council,” a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Wang Yong, said during a visit to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Similar to China, a host of countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America, as well as the regional body African Union (AU), have endorsed Kenya as its victory at the election looks imminent.

In line with its diversified campaign to secure a seat at the apex UN organ, Kenya, which is East Africa’s biggest economy, has greatly leveraged its widespread bilateral relationships to garner support globally.

In September, more than 10 foreign envoys pledged support for Kenya’s quest during the presentation of their credentials to President Kenyatta. Reiterating their backing, the envoys noted that Kenya remained their country’s staunch bilateral partner.

According to Dimitrios Zavoritis, Greek Ambassador to Kenya, his country will back Nairobi’s bid as a reciprocal gesture. In addition to Greece, the other diplomats were drawn from Britain, Pakistan, Israel, Czech Republic, etc.

President Desire Delano Bouterse of Suriname – a small country on the northeastern coast of South America – in a private visit late last month assured his Kenyan counterpart of his country’s support for Nairobi’s UNSC bid.

In Africa, Kenya has been able to get the backing of Burundi, Togo, Gabon, and Zimbabwe as well as regional neighbour Tanzania.

“Zimbabwe fully supports your candidature and is confident that you will be victorious in New York,” said Winpeg Moyo, Zimbabwe’s new ambassador to Kenya. While Palamagamba Kabudi, Tanzania’s Foreign Affairs Minister, said Dodoma has “confidence in Kenya” to represent the African continent in the Security Council.

Outside of sub-Saharan Africa, northern giant Algeria declared its support for Kenya’s candidature this month, citing Kenya’s commitment and contribution to regional and international peace and security.

“Algeria fully and actively supports Kenya’s candidacy. We are convinced that Kenya is best placed to promote Africa’s interests at the UNSC,” incoming Algerian Ambassador to Kenya, Selma Malika Haddadi, said as she presented her credentials to President Kenyatta.

Kenya on August 21 won the AU endorsement at the expense of Djibouti, it’s rival for the UN seat, after defeating the latter by 37 votes to 13 – more than the required two-thirds majority.

Although the African body is not a member of the UN, it passed an all-member-endorsed policy in 2007 to routinely nominate member states to contest for UNSC seats.

But Djibouti went back on its concession after the AU poll, instead of looking to contest the election when the UN General Assembly convenes in New York next June. Reports suggest it is counting on the Francophonie group, an organization of mainly French-speaking countries across the globe.

If Djibouti insists on running, the UN could see two countries competing from the same region for the third time in history after the Poland-Turkey race in 1960 and more recently, Netherlands-Italy in 2016. Both incidents resulted in power-sharing between the parties.

To avoid such, Kenya will have to get at least 129 votes or two-thirds of the vote that will see it elected UNSC member, a development that would elevate its status as a regional diplomatic hub.

Part of its 10-point pledge for Africa at the UN organ include pushing for more collaboration between the AU and the UN, in localizing solutions of the continent’s problems.

