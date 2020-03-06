Wimbart PR Founder and Managing Director, Jessica Hope, has been ranked in the 2020 PRWeek UK Powerbook, the UK’s most influential list for communications professionals. Wimbart is the only Africa-focused public relations agency to feature on the list, recognised as a leader in the African market. The London-based agency works with technology start-ups and SMEs across Africa, operating primarily in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, Egypt, Togo, and South Africa.

Jessica Hope launched Wimbart, an independent B2B corporate PR agency, in 2015, with a strong emphasis on high growth African technology companies and entrepreneurs. The company counts the likes of Andela, IROKO, Kobo360, 54gene, Carbon, Luno amongst its clients, and has recently secured a number of high profile new business wins. In the last 12 months, Hope has overseen a period of considerable expansion of the PR agency, growing the Wimbart team headcount from three to eleven, and with a move into larger Central London offices.

Speaking on the news, Jessica Hope, Wimbart Founder and MD said: “It’s an honour to be ranked alongside some true heavyweights of the UK PR and communications sector in this year’s PRWeek Powerbook. Over the years, we have been fortunate enough to build a formidable client list and collaborate with some of the most exciting, innovative and forward-thinking African tech companies. We let our work speak for itself – so recognition from industry peers on the impact Wimbart is having, is a privilege.

“It has been a busy period of organic, yet rapid growth at the company over the past year, and we have found ourselves scaling in sync with the wider African tech space. As an agency, we are fiercely proud of the fact we are building a unique, high achieving community of BME PR professionals at Wimbart and as we grow the team and client base, we aspire to always add value to the sector we work in, as well as continue to be a meaningful part of the African tech narrative.”

John Harrington, UK Editor, PRWeek adds: “Congratulations to Jessica for being included in the PRWeek UK Power Book for the second year in a row. It’s a testament to her reputation as a communications professional and her work in the Africa market. It’s also a credit to the wider Wimbart team.”

Jessica also acts as a PR & Communications mentor for the Google Launchpad for Africa programme and is an active member of the UK’s BME PR Pros mentorship community. She also speaks at and moderates on PR, BME and Africa technology events around the world.

Wimbart is a boutique public relations company with a heavy emphasis on Africa & emerging markets. We produce hyper-targeted, relevant & meaningful media campaigns for a range of international clients, primarily located across Africa. The company works across technology, start-ups, entertainment, social enterprises, entrepreneurs and consumer products, to deliver memorable press campaigns.