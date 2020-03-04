Prison conditions in South Africa, one of the countries with the highest rates of imprisonment in the world, have been reported as more critical due to harsh and punitive policies over the years.

South Africa, which faced a remarkable change in the way it approached crime and punishment after the end of apartheid, abandoned the retribution and embraced a restorative approach to offenders and their punishment. This demanded that prison conditions respect human dignity.

Aside from the punitive detention, the constitution gives room for a system of corrections grounded in human rights. No prisoners would be discarded as irredeemable burdens, instead, they would be treated as people worthy of respect and rehabilitation. The correctional services statute was enacted in 1998 during the tenure of President Nelson Mandela.

Two decades after the completion of Mandela’s leadership, re-offender rates have soared and policies have become more punitive, leading to more crimes, more offenders and more custodial time.

South Africa’s correctional centres are overcrowded such that many reportedly sleep on the floor, in unhygienic conditions, with below-par cleaning. The overcrowding is also partly due to the enacted laws under the human and sensible statute, which mandates the placement of offenders in a secure, safe and humane environment, and ensures that rehabilitation and successful reintegration programmes are implemented.

“The main driving factor behind overcrowding is the remand detainee population,” Clare Ballard from the advocacy organization Lawyers for Human Rights told Africa Check. “Prisons in urban areas have the worst overcrowding rates. In the 2015/16 financial year, Johannesburg Correctional Centre’s Medium B was 233 percent full, which translates into a shortage of 1,736 beds.”

At the end of March 2017, South Africa’s prisons only had 119,134 bed spaces available for an average inmate population of 160,280.

Reports show that the number of people in South Africa’s correctional centres increased by two-fifth (39 percent) since 1995. About one-third of all detainees are not convicted – they are awaiting trial. In 1994, only 400 prisoners were on life sentences. Today, nearly 16,000 prisoners are serving life sentences.

A likely solution to the issues in the prisons can be addressed if the government focuses on empowering the prisoners while they are serving their jail term, an initiative that is already being implemented in some of the country’s prisons.

During an inspection by the judicial inspectorate, it visited Zonderwater prison near Pretoria. It seemed well run and smoothly functioning. The prison boasts of a dairy farm, chickens in barns and huge hectares producing tons of vegetables and fruit, not for its own consumption, but for the whole region.

According to the head of the production workshop, Mr. Rulashe, offenders were trained in metalwork, upholstery, signage, and printing which helps prepare learners for their release so that they can return to their community and participate actively in nation-building

The introduction of vocational skills will help resolve the problems earlier mentioned that most correctional centres including the prisoners face. If not there is a tendency that the risk of institutional violence will surge, which may affect the country. A functioning correctional system requires not only well trained, honest and disciplined personnel, but it also requires proper oversight and proper budget.

