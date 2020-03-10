The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) has shut down the institution for two weeks following the death of two students. One of the students died of Lassa fever, a deadly disease prevalent in some parts of Nigeria.

In an interview with Premium Times, the Acting Registrar of the institution, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa stated that “On admission of Miss Temitope Patience AYEDUN, a 200 Level of the Department of Educational Management, at the University Health Centre, the Medical Personnel tried their best to manage her until she was referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo where she was intensively managed before she died on Thursday, 5th of March 2020.”

Last month, the Lagos state Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi announced the first recorded case of Lassa fever in Lagos, moving the number of infected states in the country from 18 to 19. These situations could have been avoided if relevant authorities and individuals have carefully guarded the loopholes in preventive measures.

Lassa fever, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), is an animal-borne, or zoonotic, acute viral illness. Apart from Nigeria, the disease is also found in other West African countries of Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone and communicate by “multimammate rat” (Mastomys natalensis).

The CDC estimates about 100,000 to 300,000 infections of Lassa fever occur annually, with approximately 5,000 deaths in the West African region. Stating that surveillance for Lassa fever is not standardized which makes these estimates are crude.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that the prevention of Lassa fever relies on promoting good “community hygiene” to deter rodents from entering homes. Some of the effective measures the body suggests include storing grain and other food items in rodent-proof containers, disposing of garbage far from the home, maintaining clean households, keeping cats as pets and avoiding contact with blood and body fluids while caring for sick persons.

In this light, the Nigerian government needs to take proactive measures to improve its health facilities with better diagnostic equipment while training health workers on how to use them. Health workers also require periodic training to sensitise the public on the dangers of Lassa fever, while educating them on the precautionary measures.

Currently, Lassa fever has no permanent cure and because Mastomys are so abundant in endemic areas, it is impossible to completely eliminate them from the environment. But the CDC reports that an antiviral drug called Ribavirin has been used with success in Lassa fever patients. However, it has been shown to be most effective only when given early in the course of the illness.

