Young girls aged between 15 and 19 in Kenya are either pregnant or have given birth already, a prick in the conscience of a nation that prides itself as having made strides in education, child protection laws, economic growth, and technological advances.

A survey by the National Council on Population and Development reveals that teenage pregnancies are being fuelled by rape, defilement, poverty, early marriages, peer influence, drug abuse and lack of youth-friendly health services. This is despite efforts by the government, child rights activists and non-governmental organizations to address this crisis that has affected the growth of the nation’s health and economy.

“An estimated 26 percent of teenagers in poor households are likely to experience teenage pregnancies compared to 10 percent of teenagers in wealthier households,” the document reads.

The survey highlights the fact that 379,573 girls, including 10-year-olds, miss their monthly periods and as at the end of 2019, the innocence of many minors had been stolen with more than 20,828, between ages of 10 and 14 years, driven into parenthood.

“The capital Nairobi, a city with more than four million people, has the biggest underage sex crisis with 2,432 girls aged below 14 years conceiving, followed by Nakuru with 1,748, Kajiado with1,523, Kericho (1,006), Homa Bay (957) and Garissa (901).” the report said.

Planning Principal Secretary, Saitoti Torome, who presided over the launch of the report in Nairobi earlier this week, noted that based on the reported numbers of young girls who are already in their motherhood, the country is in crisis.

Torome said the government’s policy is to return the underage mothers to school but “only a few of them go back because of high stigma”. This has resulted in depression, suicide, abortion, interruption of schooling, maternal ill-health or morbidity and death, birth-related complications like fistula and early marriages. A report by All Africa shows that schools across the continent believe that isolating pregnant girls and excluding them from school property is a positive move to ensure that they do not ‘corrupt’ other girls into pregnancy.

However, the Kenyan council blamed poor parenting and an education system that ignores sexuality as the cause of increased teenage pregnancy in the country.

Speaking on the same issue, the assistant director on population, Lucy Kimondo, who presented the 2019 figures, said many of the girls ended up severely depressed and some committed suicide. “There is also a very high rate of fistula among these girls. Imagine a 10-year-old girl trying to push a baby during birth,” she said.

Ensuring that an in-depth curriculum on sex education is taught at different levels presents a remedy to curb the rate of teenage pregnancies in Kenya. To stem the tide of teenage pregnancies, the council also recommended the strict implementation of the Sex Offences Act, the law which prohibits adults from engaging in sex with minors, with jail terms ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment for those found guilty of the offense.

By Ahmed Iyanda