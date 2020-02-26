In a bid to end the war against Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the World Health Organization(WHO) is appealing for the sum of $40 million dollars from sponsors to tackle the disease.

Operations taking place in the North Kivu and Ituri province of DRC, are in dire need of financial support in curbing the spread of Ebola, as the WHO projects its lack of funds by the end of this month.

According to WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic, failure to continue with operation in DRC could be tragic, as there is visible progress in containing the virus, with only one case of Ebola recorded when compared to the previous year,

In the past two months, the organization has recorded between 3 to 15 cases of Ebola each week, compared to April 2019 report of 120 cases weekly. WHO’s report shows 3433 cases of Ebola, including 2253 deaths, with an overall case fatality rate of 66 percent.

Last year, WHO invested $18million in assisting Uganda setting up screening centres, monitoring equipment and other facilities in curbing Ebola in the country. However, in DRC, there has been a reduction in the geographic spread of the Ebola virus and a decline in the number of cases.

The fight against Ebola in DRC has been ongoing since 2018. There’s been visible progress but with the pending issue of funds, operations may have to be halted, resulting in a rapid spread in the virus. WHO has only two health zones in eastern DRC with cases of Ebola, but with the lack of funding, there’s a high chance of the virus spreading.

It is very risky to halt operations as this could lead to further spread. Thus, there is an urgent need for funds in tackling Ebola in DRC. That way WHO will continue its operations in DRC as well as render assistance to neighbouring countries like Uganda in tackling Ebola.

There have been eight confirmed cases of Ebola reported from Beni and Mabalako in North Kivu Province in the past 21 days. But according to WHO there have been no new cases reported for more than 42 days from Butembo and Mombasa Health Zones.

By Faith Ikade.