The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is considering a further increase in the minimum loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of commercial banks after raising the lending requirement twice this year.

From the most recent target of 65 percent by the year-end, the regulator plans to increase LDR to 70 percent by 2020, the bank’s Director for Banking Supervision, Hassan Bello, said last week, adding that industry lending has increased by over N1.1 trillion within the period the bank increased LDR. More details here.

Below is the Ventures Africa Weekly Economic Index, for the week ending 13th of December 2019. This economic index gives you a glimpse into other recent activities in Nigeria’s economy as well as changes and prices that could affect the economy:

Nigerian Stock Exchange

Data released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as of December 13 2019, showed that the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.19 percent to close the week at 26,536.21 and N12.808 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Pension, NSE Insurance, NSE Oil and Gas, etc.

Top five price gainers and decliners in the week under review:

Top five price gainers

Presco Plc. Dangote

Sugar Refinery Plc.

Axa Mansard Insurance Plc.

A.G. Leventis Nigeria Plc.

Eterna Plc.

Top five price decliners

Chams Plc.

Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services Plc.

Glaxo SmithKline Nig. Plc.

Cutix Plc.

Daar Communications Plc.

How did the Naira fare?

The Nigerian currency slid against the dollar at the close of last week, trading at 365 Naira per dollar, higher than N363 per dollar recorded a week before.

How did the price of oil fare?

Brent oil prices closed out the week on the 13th of December 2019 at $64.63 per barrel, an increase from $63.31 recorded a week earlier. After the OPEC+ members decided to cut their daily production limit earlier this month, reports showed that oil prices rallied close its three-month-high. That, together with signs of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, gives producers hope of higher crude prices heading into the new year.

