On Monday May 4, Mobile operator Vodacom Group announced that it had switched on Africa’s first live 5G mobile network in three cities in South Africa.

The three cities are Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town, Vodacom said, adding the 5G network would support both mobile and fixed wireless services with further rollouts planned in other parts of the country.

According to the Chief Executive Shameel Joosub, “Vodacom’s 5G launch in South Africa comes at an important time as it will help us improve our network efficiency during the COVID-19 national state of disaster.

The use of 5G will help Vodacom manage the 40 percent increase in mobile network traffic and the 250 percent increase in fixed traffic experienced during the five-week long coronavirus lockdown, it said.

Vodacom was recently assigned temporary additional spectrum by South Africa’s telecoms regulator for the duration of a national state of disaster to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, which has been used to fast track its 5G launch, the company said in a statement.

