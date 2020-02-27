A report by the National Security, Military and Intelligence Panel at the non-partisan Center for Climate and Security shows that climate change could be a major threat to national security and global stability. It was also stated that it could come rapidly, destabilizing countries around the world.

In the next three decades, when faced with a situation of low warming, countries would have to provide a means of maintaining national and global security. Countries could be faced with higher temperatures of between 1.8 and 7 degrees’ Fahrenheit and higher warnings could be disastrous and irreversible, posing as a global security risk.

Sherri Goodman, senior strategist and advisory board member for the center and former deputy undersecretary of defense for environmental security in a comment said: “The assessment is clear that climate change is a pressing risk to national and global security, and will evolve to become a severe and systemic threat the more we allow global temperatures to rise.” He went further to say that “the panel’s analysis shows that no region of the world will be left unaffected, and climate impacts will interact in dangerous ways in even near-term, lower levels of warming.”

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change forecast, there will be a global temperature rise of 2.5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit over the next century. Warming will be lower in some areas than others, but scientists agree that the pattern will continue unless steps are taken to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

African countries are the most vulnerable to climate change disasters, as temperature could increase from 1.8 to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit by the middle of the century. This could lead to loss of livelihoods for rural dwellers, increased diseases, displacement and limited resources.

During the Sixth Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) in Victoria Falls on Tuesday, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Africa pollutes less compared to other global countries but was the most affected.

The disaster that occurred in 2019 which was caused by tropical Cyclone Idai and affected Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, is a reminder that Africa remains the most vulnerable continent as far as climate change mitigation is concerned.

The effects of climate change include food insecurity, lack of electricity, a declining economy, drought, water scarcity, pest invasion and violence.

However, this can be prevented by putting an end to greenhouse gas emissions, building climate-proof infrastructure and systems, taking part in the Paris Agreement and integrating climate change considerations into U.S. security planning to take actions.

The US is planning on withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, which is a major issue of concern. In order for African countries to be able to combat climate change and adapt to its effects, countries need to follow the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement brings all nations into a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects, with enhanced support to assist developing countries to do so.

“Though we are facing unprecedented risks from climate change, as the report shows, we also possess unprecedented foresight about those risks,” said Francesco Femia and Caitlin Werrell, co-founders and directors of research for the center’s Council on Strategic Risks.

By Faith Ikade.