As part of measures to drive greater financial inclusion in the country, Unity Bank has launched Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) banking in Nigeria’s three main languages, a feature aimed at achieving an optimal level of interaction on the banking channel.

The introduction of Nigerian languages is an added feature to the bank’s USSD platform, which makes the bank the first to offer the service in Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo. USSD transactions have progressed over the past five years among bank customers, compelling Nigerian financial institutions to make it a core component of their e-payment solutions.

The mobile phone has become a veritable tool for enhancing financial inclusion with the advent of mobile payments, m-commerce, m-banking and other implementation for financial transactions based on mobile telephony.

Hence, providers of mobile telephony-based financial transactions are increasingly adopting the USSD technology while the range of services supported by their mobile transaction services, using the USSD channel, is broadening rapidly. But Unity Bank’s innovation has taken it a notch higher with the introduction of language which makes its usage more flexible to customers.

Among services provided through the channel include, account opening, balance, and other enquiries, money transfer, airtime vending, bill payment, among others.

According to the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System, USSD transactions grew by 35 percent in 2018 to N261 million from 25 percent in 2017. This indicates that the new development will further heighten customer experience and likely to drive more people into the existing e-payment channels available to the bank’s customers.

“The bank is targeted at market segments at the lower level of the pyramid intended to drive greater financial inclusion in the country as well as deploy more solutions for fast, efficient and convenient banking, whilst targeting the under-banked,” a statement by the bank reads.

Speaking on the initiative, Group Head, retail, SME & e-business, Olufunwa Olugbenga Akinmade said that the solution would boost the existing e-payment channels available to the bank’s customers to further drive customer experience. It would also help to deepen mobile payment and contribute to Nigeria’s drive to meet the 80 percent financial inclusion target this year, he said.

“What we have done is to expand the channel of access to our offerings. Nigeria’s teledensity, according to the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, is at 91.1 percent as of 2019. This means that a solution like this will resonate with millions of Nigerians who are more comfortable transacting in their local languages.”

This move by Unity Bank will heighten competition with other financial institutions yet to include this feature in their mobile services. It would also be a welcome development, particularly for Nigerians who don’t understand the English language

The initiative could also enhance the bank’s expansion in the rural and native speaking communities especially areas where there is little or no financial inclusion due to their inability to communicate in English.

By Ahmed Iyanda.

Comments