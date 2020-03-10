U.S.-based infrastructure and development company Railnet International has revealed its plans to invest an estimated $11 billion in a modern railway line and high-speed trains in Southern Africa, linking Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique together.

In an interview with Reuters, Chief Executive Officer of Railnet, Donald Kress stated that the railway development and construction company was in talks with the 3 countries and signed an agreement to start feasibility studies in Zambia.

Similarly, Kress disclosed that Magcor International and its CEO have arranged the financing for the project through a group of investors. Following the potential disbursement of funds, Railnet signed a contract with these investors who upon request asked to remain anonymous.

Although construction of the railway line is expected to begin in January 2021, the high-speed trains which will be running from Zambia’s Copperbelt province to the port of Beira in Mozambique via Harare in Zimbabwe will bring about regional integration amongst Southern Africa.

Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu, who signed the agreement on behalf of Zambia said that Railnet would build the new railway line parallel to the existing ones. This will allow freight trains to travel at 120 km/hour and passenger trains at 160 km/hour. Lungu also said that the project would enable businesses including mining companies in Africa’s second-largest copper producer (Zambia) to transport bulk cargo by railway instead of using roads.

With the total population of over 63 million people living in Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique, reducing road congestion is a major benefit of this regional railway service. Another advantage is the promotion of economic integration which will create better trading opportunities for locals in Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique while increasing the overall productivity.

The proposed railway also presents an opportunity for more investments into the 3 countries as foreign investors will leverage on the smooth transition within Southern Africa and invest in different aspects of their economies. This will ultimately lead to the creation of more jobs for locals in the region during the course of the construction and at the end when the railway becomes fully operational.

Railnet International stated that they would be at the helm of operations of the modern railway for a number of years and hand it over to the 3 governments after recovering its investment from the profit made.