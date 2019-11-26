Two Nigerian Innovators have recently been announced by the United Kingdom’s Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) as candidates for the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation 2020.

The innovators, Aisha Raheem and Victor Boyle-Komolafe, were shortlisted alongside 14 engineers and entrepreneurs for developing solutions that address local challenges across sub-Saharan Africa.

The selected innovators will benefit from a unique package of support over the next eight months to help them accelerate their businesses.

