The Egyptian parliament has approved a bill on its Value-Added Tax (VAT), a move which has triggered an increase in cigarette prices. The new law which aims at regulating and boosting the revenue generated internally on tobacco also seeks to curb the use of the product. It will generate at least 9 billion ($580.3 million) for the fiscal year 2019/2020 from the previous year. It also includes new taxes on electronic cigarettes.

Shortly after the bill was passed on Monday, February 24, 2020, the country’s tax authority issued a list of updated prices. The officials have deemed the change necessary after it observed noncompliance of previous decrees and prices by some cigarette merchants, who charge consumers excessively. The government aims to regulate the revenue generated, protect its interests and punish offending vendors with these new prices.

For instance, a pack of Marlboro has been raised from 38 Egyptian Pounds to 40 Pounds, while Cleopatra cigarette, a common smoke for low-income Egyptians, rose to 18 Egyptian pounds (i.e. a 16 percent rise).

As of 2018, Egyptians consumed 280 million cigarettes a day and 83 billion annually. A report by The Tobacco Atlas highlights the economic, social and health impacts of the use of Tobacco in the North Africa country. Its states that the economic cost of smoking in Egypt amounts to 18,324 million Egyptian pounds per year. This further includes direct costs related to healthcare expenditures and indirect costs linked to lost productivity due to early mortality and morbidity.

The health hazards associated with withtobacco are even deadlier. Each year, over 61200 of Egyptians die of tobacco-caused diseases. Yet, more than 40,000 children aged 10-14 years olds and 13,651,000 adults from age 15 years and above use tobacco daily, in a population of 101 million people.

This new amendment will also be used to curb the use of Tobacco in a country where nearly half the men are active cigarette smokers.

