You and your loved ones can mark life’s finest moments with a range of Johnnie Walker premium whiskies. This gifting season gives you a chance to show those who have walked with you how much they mean to you. What better way to celebrate the season than with any of these exceptional whisky blends?

JOHNNIE WALKER AGED 18 YEARS

This exceptional blend has been created by the Johnnie Walker Master Blender himself – Jim Beveridge – and is rightly regarded by experts as the finest 18-year-old blended Scotch there is

Johnnie Walker Aged 18 Years is a smooth, well-rounded combination of up to 18 different whiskies from all over Scotland. Most of these are classic malt whiskies – which have undergone a slow, easy maturation in Scotland for at least 18 years. These whiskies are carefully chosen for their flavour and quality. These whiskies make for a wonderful combination of both classic and contemporary tastes – blending notes of citrus and fragrant almonds, with warm vanilla and a hint of tropical tangerines. When you’re looking for a whisky to make any occasion or celebration extra special, Johnnie Walker Aged 18 Years is an excellent choice

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL

This is Johnnie Walker’s most prestigious whisky. The ‘crystal’ of the blended whisky world. Johnnie Walker Blue Label is an unrivalled masterpiece – an exquisite combination of Scotland’s rarest and most exceptional whiskies. Only one in every ten thousand casks has the elusive quality, character and flavour to deliver the remarkable signature taste.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label includes tasting notes of dark chocolate, rose petals, honey, sandalwood and oak. An extraordinary Whisky for extraordinary occasions.

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE GHOST AND RARE GLENURY ROYAL

Johnnie Walker Blue Ghost and Rare is an exceptional blend made from some of the rarest whiskies in the world today. Yes, that’s right! Casks of such rarity and distinction they are on the brink of extinction.

The Johnnie Walker Ghost and Rare series is a special release, limited edition bottling of whisky from eight distilleries. These include three ‘Ghost’ distilleries, which means they have been closed for many years, as well as some exceptionally rare expressions from other great Scottish distilleries.

As you can imagine, the irreplaceable whisky stocks from these ghost distilleries are dwindling and much in demand. Each variant of Ghost & Rare is very individual and reveals different elements of the Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

With only 1,600 individually numbered bottles available for sale in Nigeria, you should reserve one for that special someone this season.

