Lesotho Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane is set to be charged with the murder of his late wife on Friday 28th, February 2020.

The prime minister’s current wife, Maesaiah Thabane, was also arrested in February 2020 and charged for being the mastermind behind the murder of her husband’s former wife. She has been on bail and is due to appear in court today, Tuesday 25th February 2020 in the capital.

The prime minister and his former wife had a bitter divorce and she allegedly wanted to retain the privileges of the office she once had.

Thabane, who has been under pressure over the death of his former First Lady Lipolelo, responded to the pressure as he made a radio announcement on his decision to step down at the end of July but chose not to mention the murder case. He mentioned old age as a reason for quitting his position as the Prime Minister of Lesotho. “I have served my country diligently,” Thabane said. “I’ve worked for a peaceful and stable Lesotho. Today at my age, I have lost most of my energy, I hereby retire as prime minister with effect from the end of July.”

Thomas Thabane’s indication to resign came days after his party’s executive council called for him to step down, saying he cannot stay in office with the murder charge hanging over his head. His party, All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, said he decided to resign as a result of the allegation linked to his wife’s death.

It is indeed a cold time for the Thabane family and the Southern African country. Given the high hopes of stability brought to Lesotho by Thabane’s re-election in 2017, the country with a long history of turmoil is currently faced with the opposite of its expectations.