It’s just a few days before the curtain is drawn on 2019. The end of the year is a natural time to reflect on goals and work out new resolutions.

So in between shopping trips, holiday preparations and the rest of the daily grind, it’s time to take a deep breath and focus on some small things now that might make a big difference after the year ends.

Don’t overthink the process, Page Financials is about to help you get started with it. Ready?

Give yourself an assignment(s)

You can give yourself some assignments for the rest of the year. Think about the things you haven’t achieved so far and see if you can before the year runs out.

It might be a visit to some Charity homes or a place you’ve had in mind all year long. Think about a realistic assignment you can give yourself and strive to accomplish it before the year runs out. To make it more interesting you can gift yourself something afterwards.

Do your financial check

At Page, we strongly recommend that you do your financial review at the end of every year.

Knowing how you saved and spent can be a valuable step to helping put your financial house in order in the coming year. Although in the daily grind, it’s easy to lose track of the big picture.

To bring that back into focus, you need to ask yourself some major questions:

Where is my money going?

Are there things I can cut down on?

Can I budget better in the new year?

Having a review of your finances helps you make better plans for the coming year.

Right or wrong

Think about all that you have done this year and how to learn from it.

Go down to January and ask yourself “what worked well for me and what didn’t work for me?”. How did you feel during that month? What made you sad? What made you happy? And what can you learn from? You have to ask yourself these critical questions each month. Not just about life in general, you can break it into smaller bits; social, family, work, fitness etc. Then you start to ask yourself what lessons you have learnt from it.

This gives you an idea to plan for the coming year.

New Year goals

We often push off thinking about our resolutions until January but try to start thinking of your resolutions now, so you don’t feel rushed in the start of 2020. After figuring your rights and wrongs, now is the time to correct the wrongs and do better in 2020. You can look ahead and plan.

Appreciate someone

If anyone has really made your 2019 special and remarkable, take out time to expressly appreciate that person. Be it at work or home, pay him or her a visit and express your heartfelt gratitude. Get the person a heartwarming gift.

In conclusion

The end of the year is a good time to reminisce and set goals for the coming year. Prepare your mind for a fresh start and make every moment count. As much as your mental and physical wellbeing is important, your financial wellbeing is also paramount and should be well planned. If you need money to start/complete projects before the year runs out, or your 2020 goal is to start a side hustle, with Page Financials you can get up to 5million in 3hours or less. That should get you started. For further enquiries, you can send an email to customer@pagefinancials.com or contact customer service on 016317243 for guidance.

